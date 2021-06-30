CORRECTING and REPLACING Sisense Wins Prestigious Ventana 14th Annual Digital Innovation Award for Analytics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to revisions in the second paragraph.





SISENSE WINS PRESTIGIOUS VENTANA 14TH ANNUAL DIGITAL INNOVATION AWARD FOR ANALYTICS

Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, today announced that Sisense Fusion Analytics has been selected as the winner of Ventana Research’s 14th Annual Digital Innovation Award.

Sisense Fusion provides businesses with the analytics foundation they need to transform their business inside and out to enhance the experience of every knowledge worker. The company, which excels at infusing these capabilities into business workflows, submitted a set of application add-ons for the award that allow users to access BI data natively from applications like Google Workspace, Slack, and Salesforce.

“Customers tell us they want the ability to access AI-driven insights faster and easier within the applications they use every day,” Ashley Kramer, Chief Product and Chief Marketing Officer at Sisense said. “This Ventana honor shows Sisense is innovating for the future and on the right track in its efforts to break down barriers to analytics adoption by delivering insights when workers need them, where they are spending most of their time.”

The Ventana awards recognize trailblazing vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change, and increase value for organizations worldwide. As part of its scoring process and methodology, Ventana examines submissions for the innovative technology approach as well as how it applies to people, processes, information and technology, best practices, team involvement and the technology’s business impact and value.

Sisense won in the analytics category, which recognizes vendors that best exemplify innovation in any use or application of analytics across business and information technology.

“Analytics should be invisible. Analytics should be delivered in context of the day-to-day activities of individuals,” David Menninger, Senior Vice President and Research Director at Ventana said. “Congratulations to Sisense for being the winner of the Digital Innovation Award for Analytics with innovations in how analytics can be delivered embedded into other enterprise applications.”

For more information on the 14th Annual Ventana Digital Innovation awards, click here.

About Sisense

Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard with Sisense Fusion – the highly customizable, AI-driven analytics cloud platform, that infuses intelligence at the right place and the right time, every time. More than 2,000 global companies such as GitLab, UiPath, Tinder, Nasdaq, GE, Rolls Royce and Philips Healthcare rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Ranked as the No. 1 Business Intelligence company in terms of customer success, Sisense has also been named one of the Forbes’ Cloud 100, The World’s Best Cloud Companies, five years in a row. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Katherine Harwood



Corporate Communications Manager



katherine.harwood@sisense.com