CORRECTING and REPLACING Second Annual Pulumi Cloud Engineering Summit on October 20 to Accelerate Best Practice Adoption for Building the Modern Cloud

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Headline of release should read: Second Annual Pulumi Cloud Engineering Summit on October 20 to Accelerate Best Practice Adoption for Building the Modern Cloud (instead of Second Annual Pulumi Cloud Engineering Summit on October 21 to Accelerate Best Practice Adoption for Building the Modern Cloud).

The updated release reads:

SECOND ANNUAL PULUMI CLOUD ENGINEERING SUMMIT ON OCTOBER 20 TO ACCELERATE BEST PRACTICE ADOPTION FOR BUILDING THE MODERN CLOUD

Cloud engineering leader Pulumi today announced the second annual Cloud Engineering Summit, to be held on October 20, 2021. A multi-vendor, community-driven event sponsored by AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, GitHub, Bridgecrew, CircleCI, Codefresh, Honeycomb, NGINX and NS1, this day of learning will accelerate attendees’ adoption of cloud engineering best practices so that they can build, deploy and manage modern cloud infrastructure faster and with more confidence.

“The cloud engineering community is growing fast and blazing a new trail for how modern cloud applications and infrastructure are being built, deployed and managed,” said Joe Duffy, Founder and CEO of Pulumi. “We are excited to bring together developer and infrastructure practitioners and leaders for a day of genuine conversations about emerging best practices that can be used to tap into the potential of the modern cloud.”

Who: Speakers at the Cloud Engineering Summit include:

What: The Cloud Engineering Summit is a day of learning for cloud practitioners that focuses on best practices for building, deploying and managing modern cloud infrastructure. The event will feature a keynote from Pulumi Founder and CEO Joe Duffy, leading into a day of talks and panels delivered by industry leaders and practitioners.

When: The Cloud Engineering Summit will be held on October 20, 2021. Sessions begin at 8:00 am PT.

Where: The event is virtual; registration is available here.

For additional information, please visit the event web site: https://www.pulumi.com/cloud-engineering-summit/

About Pulumi

Pulumi’s Cloud Engineering Platform unites infrastructure teams, developers and security engineers around one software engineering process for delivering modern cloud applications faster and speeding innovation. Pulumi’s open source Modern Infrastructure as Code helps teams tame the cloud’s complexity using the world’s most popular programming languages and communities, including Python, Node.js (JavaScript, TypeScript), Go and .NET (C#, F#). This enables teams to use a single pipeline for delivering and securing infrastructure and applications on any cloud—public, private, or hybrid—including AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes and more than 50 other cloud and SaaS providers. Organizations of all sizes, from startups to the Global 2000, have chosen Pulumi for their cloud transformation and modernization needs. Founded by Microsoft, AWS and Google software veterans in 2017, Pulumi is headquartered in Seattle and is backed by leading VC firms. For more information, visit www.pulumi.com.

