CORRECTING and REPLACING ROEQ Debuts Safe, Reliable Cart System for OMRON LD-90x Autonomous Mobile Robot, Supporting Payload Up to 130KG

VISSENBJERG, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMR–Photo caption and first paragraph, second sentence of release dated May 4, 2023, should read: “90 kg (198 lb) up to 130 kg (287 lb)” (instead of “90kg (41lbs) up to 130kg (59lbs)”). Also, seventh paragraph, first sentence should read: “up to 350kg (772 lb) with Mobile Industrial Robots’ MiR600 and up to 1000kg (2204 lb) with the MiR1350” (instead of “up to 350kg (159lbs) with Mobile Industrial Robots’ MiR600 and up to 1000kg (454lbs) with the MiR1350”).





The updated release reads:

ROEQ DEBUTS SAFE, RELIABLE CART SYSTEM FOR OMRON LD-90X AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOT, SUPPORTING PAYLOAD UP TO 130KG

At Automate 2023, US audience gets first look at the newest addition to the ROEQ cart systems for OMRON autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), alongside larger payload systems for Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) AMRs

ROEQ, a leader in mobile robotic equipment (MRE), continues its product line expansion, turning AMRs into powerful, flexible, multi-tasking workers. At Automate 2023, the company debuts the ROEQ TMC130 solution: a top module and cart system for the OMRON LD-90x that increases payload from 90 kg (198 lb) up to 130 kg (287 lb). Developed in collaboration with OMRON, the TMC130 solution expands options for customers to safely and reliably use the compact LD-90x robot for higher payload missions, even where space is constrained.

The new product joins its ‘big brother’ the ROEQ TMC500 announced in September 2022, which doubles the payload capacity of the OMRON LD-250 robots.

“It’s been a pleasure collaborating with ROEQ on this new cart system for our LD line,” said Kyle Hable, Group Product Manager, OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies, Inc. “Products like the TMC500 and TMC130 not only increase the payload of our mobile robots, they also give customers an off-the-shelf solution that greatly simplifies their automation development process.”

Michael Ejstrup Hansen, ROEQ Managing Director says, “Our first OMRON product had a very positive market reception, and we’re looking forward to showing Automate audiences this new addition to the ROEQ portfolio of high-quality cart systems. For customers looking to automate tasks such as quickly moving smaller, lighter cargo between work stations or shelves – even in narrow spaces where larger carts are challenged – this is an ideal solution,” he says, adding that more products are in the pipeline, including a lifter which ROEQ looks forward to showcasing later this year.

Like other ROEQ cart systems, the TMC130 can dock to the cart from both ends and offers the flexibility of free space pick-up and drop-off, making it is easy to adapt to almost any workplace needs. The TMC130 includes mounting holes for accessories such as light towers and the ROEQ Cart130, allows easy adaptation for crates and shelving. As with all ROEQ solutions, the TMC130 system is designed to comply with relevant safety standards, and it comes with ROEQ Assist software for easy and consistent set-up with the OMRON mobile robot. The new cart and top module system works with OMRON’s own panel, has six wheels for easy maneuverability, and a side laser kit available for increased obstacle avoidance.

The ROEQ TMC130 system for the OMRON LD-90x is expected to be available in the summer of 2023 and can be seen in the ROEQ booth #4841 at Automate.

High-Payload Top Rollers for MiR Robots Also Showcased at Automate Booth #4841



Alongside the new OMRON cart system, ROEQ will also showcase its heaviest-duty top roller, the TR1000, which transports goods up to 350kg (772 lb) with Mobile Industrial Robots’ MiR600 and up to 1000kg (2204 lb) with the MiR1350.

“The TR1000 is quickly becoming a popular product, especially within the automotive industry where internal transport of heavy payloads is key to streamlined production,” says Hansen.

With dimensions of 56.5” x 45.7” (1435mm x 1160mm), the TR1000 accommodates large as well as heavy payloads, with adjustable roller speed from 0.01 m/sec to 0.17 m/sec. The roller’s built-in position sensor confirms correct position of the AMR before transfer of goods – an example of safety features that are designed into ROEQ products.

The TR1000 is fully compatible with the award-winning ROEQ GuardCom system for safe, reliable, and efficient transfer of material to and from conveyor stations, without relying on potentially unstable Wi-Fi connections.

Press Kit:



Download images and data sheets here. Watch a video of the ROEQ TMC130 solution here.

About ROEQ



ROEQ develops off-the-shelf equipment for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), designed to optimize automated internal logistic workflow e.g. between storage and production. ROEQ was founded in 2017 and is a 100% Danish-owned company with the majority of the robotic components also supplied by Danish companies. Today, ROEQ develops, manufactures, and sells its products in nearly 40 countries through more than 100 distributors.

The ROEQ range of cart, lifter and roller solutions make it possible for an AMR to safely and reliably transport and transfer loads between workstations with no human involvement. ROEQ equipment is used in the industrial and logistics sector, as well as the healthcare sector.

www.ROEQ.dk

