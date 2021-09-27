CORRECTING and REPLACING RazerCon Is Back for Round II: Tune in for a Keynote By CEO Min-Liang Tan Filled With Exclusive New Announcements and Guest Appearances

Get ready to celebrate all things For Gamers, By Gamers at this year’s RazerCon – the first ever gamers’ carbon neutral streaming event.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gaming–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.





The updated release reads:

RAZERCON IS BACK FOR ROUND II: TUNE IN FOR A KEYNOTE BY CEO MIN-LIANG TAN FILLED WITH EXCLUSIVE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS AND GUEST APPEARANCES

Get ready to celebrate all things For Gamers, By Gamers at this year’s RazerCon – the first ever gamers’ carbon neutral streaming event.

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced that RazerCon is set to return for its second run on October 21, 2021. The digital event is produced by Razer and its network of partners and will be the first ever completely carbon neutral gamers’ livestream.

In October 2020, the inaugural RazerCon was a huge hit with the fans, peaking at over 1 million concurrent viewers with a total of more than 250,000 hours viewed and 175 million impressions across Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. Following the success of last year’s event, RazerCon 2021 is poised to deliver an even bigger show than the 2020 edition, remaining a marquee gathering for gamers from around the world in celebration of all things gaming and more.

Viewers will be plugged into the Razer ecosystem with insider access to exciting news and exclusive reveals from Razer’s interconnected web of hardware, software, and services. Fans will also be treated to special previews of upcoming games, surprise appearances, impressive giveaways, and much more. RazerCon 2021 will be streamed across Razer’s social network channels, including Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

The preshow is scheduled to begin at 8 AM PST, with the keynote kicking off the event at 10 AM PST, and is expected to end at around 6 PM PST. In another spectacular production, RazerCon 2021 will feature an exciting lineup of shows with the following segments:

A major keynote by Razer CEO and Co-founder Min-Liang Tan, packed with exciting announcements and special guest appearances.

An introduction of groundbreaking new categories from the growing Razer ecosystem.

Exclusive sneak peaks of unannounced Razer products in panels by product leads.

Announcements about industry-disrupting sustainability initiatives from Razer and updates from #GoGreenWithRazer.

Highly anticipated content highlights and thrilling reveals from partners such as Norton Gaming, Intel, Seagate Gaming, and Microsoft.

Exciting previews and gaming showcases from gaming studios like Larian Studios, Prime Matter, 24 Entertainment, Saber Interactive, ArtCraft Entertainment, NEOWIZ, and Capcom.

Finally, it wouldn’t be a celebration without some exhilarating live entertainment, and celebrity sightings from Razer’s wide network of friends.

“RazerCon was born as our way of saying thank you to our fans and partners, as well as to all gamers around the world. Together we are advancing the industry, evolving competitive gaming, and redefining entertainment. That to me is worth celebrating, and we’ll be doing just that and so much more at this year’s RazerCon,” says Razer CEO and Co-founder Min-Liang Tan. “The event is going to be packed with exclusive announcements and reveals from Razer and our partners, and the kind of entertainment that you will not want to miss, so make sure you tune in.”

RazerCon 2021, Your Gaming and Entertainment Virtual Destination

RazerCon 2021 will provide thrilling entertainment designed to keep viewers at the edge of their seats, with something for everyone. Gamers can look forward to incredible gameplay previews thanks to supporting partners such as game studios Capcom, Paradox Development Studio, and more. The event will also pit longtime friends and rivals CouRageJD and Cloakzy against each other, as well as feature a cross-Atlantic chess battle between International Masters Anna Rudolf and Levy Rozman.

Fans can look forward to never-seen-before performances by sketch comedy group Viva La Dirt League and going behind the scenes with Miro Shot, a band renowned for their live concert performances using game engines, virtual reality, and music. If that’s not enough, there will be a concert featuring video game artists from all around the world, who will be collaborating to put on a show viewers will not forget. Finally, from South Korea, DJ Soda, a fan-favorite among the gaming community, will be bringing down the house and closing the party with a special set just for RazerCon viewers.

Viewers can also participate in a plethora of cool contests and giveaways to win exciting prizes from Razer and our partners. Fans can now register for the event on the RazerCon website, and take part in giveaways leading into the event.

Carbon Neutral Live Streaming

This year’s RazerCon livestream will be a completely carbon neutral experience. Razer has conducted a projection study to determine the carbon emissions that would arise from viewers tuning into the event. The study looked at the geographical location of viewers, estimated device power usage, and data transmission via the internet to predict the amount of carbon emissions the livestream would generate. Razer is committing to offset all carbon emissions with the industry’s gold standard – Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) carbon credits to ensure that its community of gamers can immerse themselves in the Razer universe, guilt-free.

RazerCon: Delivering Best in Class Events

Razer launched RazerCon in 2020 with the intention to pay tribute to the global gaming community at a time when physical events were not possible. The inaugural event engaged over one million active viewers and set an entirely new standard for online events. This year, Razer is continuing its innovation streak and is upping the ante with carbon-neutral streaming.

Attendees will also be in for an audio-visual treat as in true RazerCon form, the event will be powered by reactive Razer Chroma RGB lighting (patent pending), a proprietary RGB lighting technology system that features 16.8 million colors to create endless animated lighting effects. Viewers are encouraged to turn on their Razer hardware during the show and watch their Razer Chroma-enabled devices synchronize with the stream, especially during the musical performances at the end.

For more information, please visit https://www.razer.com/razercon

MEDIA ASSETS

Please find the press kit here.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 150 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is headquartered in Irvine (California) with regional headquarters in Hamburg, Shanghai and Singapore. Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™

Contacts

Americas

Will Powers



Will.Powers@razer.com

EMEA

Maren Epping



Maren.Epping@razer.com

China

Evita Zhang



Evita.Zhang@razer.com

Asia Pacific

Vanessa Li



Vanessa.Li@razer.com

Global

Jan Horak



Jan.Horak@razer.com