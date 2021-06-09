CORRECTING and REPLACING QPharma Launches Neolytica, an AI Focused Healthcare Analytics Firm

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the “About QPharma, Inc.” section, the last sentence should read: QPharma is a National Association of Boards of Pharmacy DDA, and an approved American Medical Association Database Licensee. (instead of QPharma is a National Association of Boards of Pharmacy Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor, and an approved American Medical Association Database Licensee.)

The updated release reads:

QPHARMA LAUNCHES NEOLYTICA, AN AI FOCUSED HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS FIRM

QPharma, a leader in Medical, Commercial and Compliance Services for the life sciences industry is proud to announce the launch of Neolytica, a subsidiary that will take healthcare analytics to an entirely new level.

QPharma has been a pioneer in the compliance space for 25 years and has achieved tremendous success and traction in recent times in healthcare analytics – specifically with Ti Expert™, the KOL mapping and HCP targeting solution, and NotifyMe™ the KOL/HCP activity alert solution. This is one of the key drivers behind launching Neolytica, which focuses on platforms and solutions using next generation technologies like NLP, AI, face recognition, and chat bots to amplify the much-required technological advancements in analysis for the healthcare community. This amplification is primarily focused on Medical Affairs/MSL, Market Access, Commercial Marketing and Sales teams’ analytics and insights.

A significant part of QPharma’s growth is the result of its ability to identify gaps in the industry and to solve those gaps with innovative solutions. QPharma’s decision to focus on and invest in data analytics and AI, synergizes well with its expertise in the pharmaceutical industry. The outcome: Neolytica, a healthcare analytics subsidiary with a portfolio of innovative products and solutions. Neolytica will afford our clients the advantage of improved analytics and relevant insights using next-generation technologies delivered through its state-of-the-art solutions.

“QPharma’s recent successes have been driven by innovations like Sample Direct-to-Patient, Sentiment Analysis and NotifyMe, which addressed specific gaps during the Covid-19 crisis. By addressing these gaps through innovation, it impressed upon us the impact QPharma could have in the industry, if it focused and invested more on analytics,” said QPharma President and CEO, Patrick Den Boer. “QPharma’s health analytics solution has grown at an average of 205% over the past two years. We are creating end-to-end KOL mapping and HCP targeting strategies for 15 out of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and have played a pivotal role in the successful launch of 25 drugs, including a recent Covid-19 antibody treatment,” said Badal Shah, Managing Director, KOL and Targeting Solutions at QPharma. Den Boer further added, “Based on the recent success of our health analytics solution, we are confident Neolytica will act as a catalyst in the industry to address the need for innovative and insightful analytical solutions.”

Backed by award-winning leadership and ably supported by a global team of industry experts, Neolytica’s solutions and portfolio of products will deliver significant value to the strategic and operational aspects of Medical Affairs, Market Access, Commercial Marketing and Commercial Sales.

Read more about Neolytica at www.neolytica.ai.

About QPharma, Inc.

Founded in 1994, QPharma is the industry leader in cloud-based software and services for life sciences. The Commercial Services division provides solutions that include sample management and distribution, product launch management, online training, and HCP/KOL targeting and engagement. Services offered by the company’s Professional Services division include validation services, project management, auditing, and training. QPharma is a National Association of Boards of Pharmacy DDA, and an approved American Medical Association Database Licensee.

