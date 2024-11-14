CORRECTING and REPLACING Professors from Georgia Tech and University of Michigan to be Honored for Excellence in Semiconductor Research

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectinginnovators–Please replace the release dated November 7, 2024 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to the final paragraph before the boilerplates.





PROFESSORS FROM GEORGIA TECH AND UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN TO BE HONORED FOR EXCELLENCE IN SEMICONDUCTOR RESEARCH

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC) today announced the recipients of the 2024 University Research Awards:

Dr. Suman Datta , the Joseph M. Pettit Chair of Advanced Computing, Georgia Research Alliance (GRA) Eminent Scholar and Professor, and Electrical & Computer Engineering professor at Georgia Tech; and

, the Joseph M. Pettit Chair of Advanced Computing, Georgia Research Alliance (GRA) Eminent Scholar and Professor, and Electrical & Computer Engineering professor at Georgia Tech; and Dr. Michael Flynn, the Fawwaz T. Ulaby Collegiate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan.

SIA and SRC present the University Research Awards annually to professors who demonstrate excellence in advancing research in semiconductor technology and design. Professors Datta and Flynn will accept the awards at the SIA Awards Dinner on Nov. 21, 2024, in San Jose, Calif.

“Research is the foundation of the U.S. semiconductor industry and the primary driver of the chip-enabled innovation that powers our economy,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA, which represents U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research. “Professors Datta and Flynn have advanced groundbreaking semiconductor research, propelled technological advancement in the chip industry, and helped to create a more sustainable, reliable, and innovative future for our country and the world. We are honored to recognize Dr. Datta and Dr. Flynn for their tremendous accomplishments.”

Neuffer also noted the importance of continued progress in implementing the CHIPS and Science Act, which provides critical semiconductor manufacturing incentives and research investments. The National Semiconductor Technology Center—a centerpiece of the CHIPS Act’s R&D initiatives—opened for membership in September, and the Department of Commerce continues to announce a variety of funding opportunities to help maintain and grow U.S. leadership in semiconductor research.

“In partnership with Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and industry experts, we are thrilled to announce the recipients of the 2024 SIA/SRC University Research Awards for Semiconductor Design and Technology,” said Dr. Todd Younkin, President and CEO of SRC. “For over 40 years, we have led the way in nurturing the semiconductor talent pipeline, with professors guiding countless students through their academic journeys and into impactful industry roles. Professors Suman Datta and Michael Flynn join an illustrious group of past award winners who have made significant contributions to the semiconductor industry. Their groundbreaking research and its translation into the commercial domain continue to drive innovation and excellence in our field.”

Professor Datta will receive the 2024 SIA/SRC University Research Award for Technology. His work encompasses the design, fabrication, characterization, and compact modeling of nanoelectronic devices, as well as their applications in circuits for next-generation, energy-efficient, and high-performance computing. Professor Datta pioneered the exploration of emerging electronics to enable new computing paradigms, including in-memory computing, machine learning acceleration, neuromorphic computing, stochastic computing, and cryogenic computing. He has been named a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). He has also published over 375 journals and refereed conference papers and holds 185 patents related to advanced semiconductors.

Professor Flynn will receive the 2024 SIA/SRC University Research Award for Design in recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to the field of Analog to Digital Converters (ADCs). His pioneering research in ADCs has revolutionized analog feature extraction and high-speed communication links, ushering in a new era of technological innovation and advancement. His work lays the foundation for transformative applications in fields ranging from telecommunications to biomedical engineering to artificial intelligence. Professor Flynn, who has published over 175 papers, has been recognized with many honors, including the IEEE Brokaw Award and Intel Outstanding Researcher Award. He has also been named as both a Guggenheim Foundation Fellow and IEEE Fellow.

