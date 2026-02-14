CORRECTING and REPLACING Pramata Launches Contract Intelligence Extension Compatible with Claude Cowork, Transforming How Enterprises Negotiate and Manage Contracts

The extension works alongside the Claude Cowork Legal plugin - currently available in research preview - to bring structured commercial relationship context into enterprise contract workflows

PRAMATA LAUNCHES CONTRACT INTELLIGENCE EXTENSION COMPATIBLE WITH CLAUDE COWORK, TRANSFORMING HOW ENTERPRISES NEGOTIATE AND MANAGE CONTRACTS

Pramata, the leader in contract intelligence and commercial relationship context, today announced the launch of its contract intelligence extension that is compatible with the Claude Cowork Legal plugin that is currently available in research preview, bringing unprecedented contract intelligence capabilities to Pramata’s enterprise users. This extension enables legal, finance, and operations teams to access comprehensive commercial relationship context directly within Claude's AI-powered interface, transforming how organizations negotiate, review, and leverage their contract portfolios.

Unlike traditional contract management solutions that treat agreements as isolated documents, Pramata provides a unified view of commercial relationships across entire contract portfolios, encompassing master agreements, amendments, orders, negotiation histories, and playbook standards. When used in conjunction with the Claude Cowork Legal plugin, Pramata’s platform enables users to make informed decisions based on the full scope of their historical data and business relationships.

Solving the Enterprise AI Context Problem

"Enterprise AI needs contract intelligence," said Praful Saklani, CEO, Pramata. "As businesses deploy autonomous processes and intelligent agents, they're discovering that these systems need foundational context to operate effectively. Contracts contain the critical rules, obligations, pricing, and other details that govern most major business processes. Pramata’s extension makes that context available to enterprises using the Claude Cowork Legal plugin and ensures that context is accessible exactly where and when decisions are being made."

Pramata’s extension addresses a critical gap in enterprise AI adoption: While AI platforms become increasingly sophisticated, they lack access to the proprietary commercial relationship data that enterprises need to make accurate, context-aware decisions. Pramata's solution provides this missing layer by connecting an enterprise organization’s structured contract intelligence to AI-enabled workflows that leverage the Claude Cowork Legal plugin.

Real-World Impact: From Search to Strategic Intelligence

With Pramata's new extension, enterprise users can:

Research contractual relationships instantly : Query complete contract histories including MSAs, amendments, and order forms to understand the full scope of commercial relationships.

: Query complete contract histories including MSAs, amendments, and order forms to understand the full scope of commercial relationships. Negotiate with precedent : Compare negotiation positions against historical agreements and company playbooks, then generate redlines using proven language that's worked before.

: Compare negotiation positions against historical agreements and company playbooks, then generate redlines using proven language that's worked before. Draft with intelligence : Generate contract documents populated with relationship-specific terms—including governing terms and pre-negotiated pricing—drawing from templates and precedent that reflect actual business practice.

: Generate contract documents populated with relationship-specific terms—including governing terms and pre-negotiated pricing—drawing from templates and precedent that reflect actual business practice. Review with context: Analyze incoming contracts against your history with that specific counterparty, your company playbook standards, and how you've negotiated similar terms across counterparties—giving you the full picture to make risk-adjusted decisions.

"Traditional CLM systems help you store contracts. Pramata helps you leverage the intelligence they hold," added Saklani. "The difference becomes obvious when you're negotiating a renewal with a strategic customer and need to know exactly what you've already agreed to with this customer in the past. This type of data is just one example of the foundational context of your commercial relationships, and it changes everything."

Built for Enterprise Complexity

Pramata's extension is purpose-built for the complexity of Fortune 500 enterprises, particularly those that have grown through acquisition. The Pramata platform consolidates and normalizes contract data across multiple legacy systems, acquired entities, and decades of agreements—delivering clean, accurate intelligence in weeks rather than the months or years typical traditional implementations take.

Key capabilities include:

Unified visibility across all contract families and commercial relationships

Alignment of documents by order of precedence to establish governing terms

Extraction of obligations, entitlements, and commercial terms across entire portfolios

Integration of negotiation playbooks that define your negotiation stances and guidelines

Real-time access to commercial relationship context

Ability to see how specific terms have been negotiated across your customer / supplier base

Enabling Cross-Functional Intelligence

While traditional Contract Lifecycle Management systems serve the legal department, Pramata's contract intelligence serves the entire enterprise. By making commercial relationship context available across legal, sales, finance, procurement, and operations, Pramata enables consistent, data-driven decisions across business functions.

"We're not just making contracts searchable—we're making commercial relationships actionable," said Saklani. "When your sales team negotiates a renewal, your finance team models revenue recognition, or your procurement team consolidates vendors, they all need the same underlying truth about your commercial relationships. That's what Pramata delivers."

About Pramata

Pramata is the leader in contract intelligence for Fortune 500 enterprises, with 20 years of experience turning contracts into mission-critical business assets through proprietary AI technology. Pramata provides the infrastructure for transforming complex contract portfolios into AI-ready commercial relationship context that powers decision-making across legal, finance, sales, procurement, and operations. Pramata delivers clean, accurate strategic intelligence quickly, enabling organizations to negotiate smarter, reduce risk, and unlock revenue opportunities. Trusted by leading enterprises including McKesson, ICE, AbbVie, and Callaway Golf. For more information, visit www.pramata.com.

