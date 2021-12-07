CORRECTING and REPLACING Port Lafito Now Live with Tideworks Mainsail 10

Remote go-live represents another successful deployment of Mainsail 10 and fully hosted deployment in the cloud

PORT LAFITO NOW LIVE WITH TIDEWORKS MAINSAIL 10

Today, Tideworks Technology Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, announced that Port Lafito, managed by the GB Group has implemented Mainsail 10, Tideworks’ marine terminal operating solution. The go-live of Mainsail 10 at Port Lafito is a fully hosted TOS deployment operating on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Port Lafito is a modern, premier Panamax container port located in Haiti. The terminal went live with Mainsail 10 in spring 2021, replacing Tideworks Mainsail Vanguard that was previously deployed in 2016. Port Lafito also utilizes Tideworks Forecast® web portal, Spinnaker Planning Management System® and EDI Porter.

“The hosted deployment in AWS will allow us to continue supporting Port Lafito’s terminal operations by providing increased access to real-time data and scalable logistics,” said Ignacio Bilbao García, director of business services, Latin America and Caribbean with Tideworks. “We have cultivated a close relationship with the GB Group throughout the years and this deployment represents further collaboration with the port and our commitment to support the Caribbean supply chain.”

Mainsail 10 is a high-performing TOS that enables seamless integrations with third-party systems and access to inventory tools to increase the flow of cargo through terminals. The marine TOS provides interactive search tools and easy user customization for optimized viewing, sorting and sharing functionalities.

Tideworks’ fully hosted deployment of Mainsail 10 at Port Lafito gives terminal operators access to the benefits of a world-class modern TOS that is optimized by the cloud’s capabilities. This includes a streamlined set up, a cloud-hosted portal that does not require additional hardware, scalable reporting and inventory management. Through the solution, Tideworks also provides automatic software upgrades and remote support.

The TOS provider collaborated with key IT and operations managers from the GB Group and Port Lafito during and after the deployment to tailor the solution and optimize the advantages of hosting the application in the Tideworks Cloud.

“Migrating the TOS to the cloud was one of the key components to our overall hybrid cloud strategy,” said Steve Zirilli, chief information officer with GB Group. “We rely on Tideworks to provide a best-in-class TOS that can be scaled to support consistent growth at the terminal. Events in the supply chain have put additional pressure on our existing systems and process in place. Tideworks’ deployment of Mainsail 10 has helped us scale and navigate new complexities. As a result, we’ve seen a surge in growth, and operations at Port Lafito are steady. We’ve been able to leverage on-demand information to make more informed decisions and efficiently manage increased throughput.”

Tideworks provided all associated implementation services including co-project management, software customization, configuration and installation, integration services, user training and go-live assistance that allowed Port Lafito to make sure a smooth operational transition to the latest Tideworks TOS. The company will continue providing ongoing maintenance and support services to GB Group, including 24/7 technical support and software upgrades.

About Tideworks Technology

Tideworks is a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system solutions for growing marine and intermodal terminal operations worldwide. The company helps more than 120 facilities run their operations more efficiently and profitably. From optimized equipment utilization to faster turn times, Tideworks works at every step of terminal operations to maximize productivity and customer service. For more information about Tideworks Technology, a Carrix solution, visit www.tideworks.com.

About GB Group

GB Group is a leading, diversified group of industrial and trading companies in the Caribbean, with operations concentrated in Haiti, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, St. Maarten and Panama and offices in the United States. Comprised of 21 companies from seven different divisions including agriculture, construction, consumer goods, infrastructure, energy, logistics and trading, GB Group collaborates with more than 4,000 employees and embraces managers from more than 15 countries company wide. GB Group and its operating companies have strategic alliances and/or partnerships with some of the world’s top business organizations. The company’s current endeavors include the $200 million Lafito Global project, which includes Port Lafito, Haiti’s first Panamax port and a dry terminal in Port of Prince. For more information about Port Lafito, please visit www.portlafito.com.

