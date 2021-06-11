CORRECTING and REPLACING Popmenu Raises $65M Funding Round Led by Tiger Global to Accelerate A.I.-Powered Digital Solution for Restaurants

New investor Salesforce Ventures joins existing investors Bedrock Capital, Base10 Partners and Felicis Ventures.

POPMENU RAISES $65M FUNDING ROUND LED BY TIGER GLOBAL TO ACCELERATE A.I.-POWERED DIGITAL SOLUTION FOR RESTAURANTS

New investor Salesforce Ventures joins existing investors Bedrock Capital, Base10 Partners and Felicis Ventures.

Popmenu, the all-in-one digital marketing and ordering SaaS platform for restaurants, announced today that it has raised a $65 million Series C funding round. Tiger Global Management led the investment, along with participation from new investor Salesforce Ventures and existing investors Bedrock Capital, Base10, and Felicis Ventures.

Popmenu plans to use the funding to accelerate development of its all-in-one solution, Popmenu Max, which builds on patented menu technology and includes A.I.-powered features that will help restaurants around the world attract, engage, transact, and re-market to guests more efficiently than ever before.

“Today’s restaurant owners struggle to manage a mass of platforms, services, providers and subscriptions — Popmenu Max removes the hassle and complexity from a restaurant’s tech stack with a revolutionary all-in-one approach that allows operators to decide how high-tech or high-touch they want their customer experience to be,” said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and co-founder of Popmenu.

John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global Management said “We are thrilled to be partnering with Popmenu as they continue to build momentum through an incredibly well-differentiated product that thousands of customers truly love. We think we’re still in the early days of this global shift in restaurant tech, and we strongly believe the Popmenu team is best positioned to capitalize on it.”

Restaurants have been at the forefront of mainstream news as all businesses reevaluate their strategy in a “post-covid” world. As tech companies raced to capture off-premise transactions, Popmenu remained focused on a full-funnel solution that benefits restaurants holistically, on-premise and off-premise, to create a single source for guest-facing technology. This allows restaurants to consolidate costs and logins, streamline operations, and combat a challenging labor market.

Alex Kayyal, Partner at Salesforce Ventures said, “Seeing this product in action, it’s so clear and obvious that what Popmenu is building is incredibly valuable and will change the way restaurants manage their whole business. We meet lots of companies but rarely is the vision and value proposition so clear.”

“The restaurant industry is experiencing a major metamorphosis right now, and our goal has always been to act as a partner to restaurants throughout changing market trends and technological advancements,” added Tony Roy, Popmenu president and co-founder.

Popmenu works with 5,000+ restaurant locations and offers flexible solutions for restaurants and hospitality groups of all sizes. For more information about Popmenu, visit get.popmenu.com or interested restaurateurs can email Max@popmenu.com.

