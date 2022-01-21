CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO Open Influence Launches Go Prism Self-Serve SaaS Solution, an Innovative Influencer Marketing and Insights Tool for Social Media Marketers

Go Prism is the Proprietary Social Intelligence Platform for Brand Safety, Influencer Discovery, Performance Benchmarking, and Competitive Insights

OPEN INFLUENCE LAUNCHES GO PRISM SELF-SERVE SAAS SOLUTION, AN INNOVATIVE INFLUENCER MARKETING AND INSIGHTS TOOL FOR SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETERS

Go Prism is the Proprietary Social Intelligence Platform for Brand Safety, Influencer Discovery, Performance Benchmarking, and Competitive Insights

Open Influence, a global influencer marketing platform, has announced the launch of Go Prism, a proprietary creator marketing trends and insights tool that leverages innovative AI-powered content analysis and cross-channel data to help brands make better decisions when it comes to influencer marketing.

“The Competitive Insights, Performance Benchmarks, and Brand Safety features have been a game-changer for us as we look to earn RFPs from major retail brands,” said Alden Reiman, CEO and Founder of The Reiman Agency.

Powered by AI, along with an analysis of over 100 billion data points, Go Prism analyzes over 421 million unique pieces of content, 87 million hashtags and mentions, and 1 million high-caliber creators across all major social media platforms.

Go Prism is a content and information resource for brands to find data and qualitative analysis of insights and trends to help advance influencer and creator marketing programs. Key features include:

Brand safety audits: Brand safety is a big concern for all marketers who work with creators. Our tool flags potentially risky content from an influencer and makes it easy for marketers to quickly and easily take a deeper look. We flag the following content: Sexual Content, Alcohol, Drugs, Religion, and Offensive Language/Profanity.

Competitive Analysis: Create custom competitive reports across any industry to analyze or showcase a brand’s relative influencer performance, the share of voice, and engagement analytics. Track which pieces of content are working with competitors, uncover top-performing posts, and track sponsored posts by industry.

Industry Trends & Benchmarks: Brands can pull in-depth performance benchmarking across both organic and paid social content.

Influencer discovery: Using a database of over a million high-quality creators to discover the most effective creators for any campaign, the influencer search tool allows users to build custom lists, leverage AI to surface hard-to-find creators, sort and filter based on custom criteria, and evaluate creator Brand Safety Scores.

Influencer Audience Data: View a detailed breakdown of creators’ audience demographics, from age to geography to the size of their audience/following.

Research-as-a-Service: Enterprise clients have access to Go Prism’s data science and research team to help run customizable reporting and in-depth analysis.

“Most marketers are still struggling to figure out exactly what to do or who to work with when it comes to influencer marketing, and that problem is only growing as more creators, platforms, and features emerge,” explains Eric Dahan, Cofounder/CEO of Open Influence.

“Most social measurement tools for influencer identification only offer a basic, tip-of-the-iceberg analysis of macroscopic industry trends. Go Prism cuts through the noise of social media to provide actionable insights, allowing brands and agencies to better track influencer marketing industry trends and ultimately, make better investment decisions,” Dahan adds.

ABOUT GO PRISM

Go Prism, a proprietary social intelligence platform, leverages innovative technology and analysis, as well as cross-channel data sets, to give brands access to social insights on demand. It cuts through the noise of social media to provide actionable insights, allowing brands to determine competitive benchmarks, understand campaign efficacy, and make more informed decisions around targeting and spend.

For more information, log on to http://goprism.com/.

