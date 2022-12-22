CORRECTING and REPLACING Peace Hills General Insurance Company Selects Guidewire to Increase Business Agility and Enhance Broker and Customer Experiences

EDMONTON, Alberta & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #GuidewireCloud–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to revisions to the second and sixth paragraphs.

PEACE HILLS GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY SELECTS GUIDEWIRE TO INCREASE BUSINESS AGILITY AND ENHANCE BROKER AND CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES

Peace Hills General Insurance Company (Peace Hills), a writer of personal and commercial automobile and property insurance across Western Canada and the Northern Territories, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that they have selected Guidewire Cloud to power their core systems, engage their policyholders and brokers without limits, adapt to changing market demands, and simplify their IT operations. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Premier member EY Canada will be leading the implementation project.

By selecting Guidewire Cloud, Peace Hills will leverage InsuranceSuite as their system of record, Guidewire digital capabilities to deliver streamlined service to their broker partners and policyholders, and DataHub and InfoCenter for enterprise-wide data management and analytics. The company will also deploy Predict to embed predictive insights into InsuranceSuite workflows, turning their core system of record into a system of insight.

“By implementing Guidewire in the cloud, we will be able to take advantage of quicker updates, business continuity, and disaster recovery, spending less time on low-level tasks such as system maintenance and focusing more time on the high-value tasks of bringing new products and services to our brokers and clients,” said Peace Hills Vice President of Information Technology Ken McKnight. “We’ll also be able to utilize Guidewire Data Platform, the analytics applications, and make use of the training and support offered by Guidewire for such a large platform.”

McKnight added, “A unique aspect of Peace Hills is our high-touch approach. Guidewire Digital will supplement our existing portal and provide a streamlined, frictionless digital claims experience and faster turnaround times for our policyholders. We’ll also be able to easily integrate the best-in-class insurtech solutions that are part of Guidewire Marketplace and the PartnerConnect ecosystem into our workflows.”

“We’re excited to partner with Peace Hills Insurance on their core platform transformation program by designing, developing and implementing custom solutions using EY Nexus™ for insurance accelerators,” says EY Canada Insurance Business Consulting Leader Jennifer Baziuk. “From enhancing customer service and real-time broker connectivity to deploying new insurance options at speed, together we’ll drive enterprise agility and help clients achieve their insurance goals.”

“We are delighted to partner with Peace Hills in delivering on their mission of being a unique insurance company servicing western Canada with creative and responsive solutions,” said Guidewire President and Chief Revenue Officer John Mullen. “With their successful 40-year history as a highly-respected brand, we are honored they have selected Guidewire Cloud as the platform to continue delivering general insurance products and an exceptional broker and customer experience.”

About Peace Hills General Insurance Company

Peace Hills Insurance, proudly owned by the Samson Cree Nation, is a property and casualty insurance company, which has been insuring Western Canadians since 1982. Committed to exceptional claims service, Peace Hills is dedicated to providing a responsive and efficient customer experience. Peace Hills employs over 200 staff who work with hundreds of broker offices across all provinces and territories in Western Canada. Learn more at www.peacehillsinsurance.com.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organisation, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

