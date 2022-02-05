CORRECTING and REPLACING Nintendo Download: Gnarvana Awaits!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release dated February 3, 2022, with the following corrected version as Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch is not launching on Feb. 4.





The updated release reads:

NINTENDO DOWNLOAD: GNARVANA AWAITS!

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch OlliOlli World – Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radlandia, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana. Traverse a delightful and weird world, take on missions and challenges, and make new friends along the way. Customize your character’s looks, tricks and style, challenge the world in Leagues or dare a friend to beat your best tricks on one of millions of sharable levels. Experience accessibility, depth and player freedom as you dive into the signature gameplay of OlliOlli World . Pre-order before the game launches on Feb. 8 and receive exclusive in-game items, including Bunnylord Head, Hero T-Shirt and Hero Stake Deck.



Nintendo Mobile

A Heroic Five Years – Huzzah! It’s time to celebrate five years of the Fire Emblem Heroes game for smart devices! To commemorate this momentous occasion, you’ll be able to partake in a series of events, including a 5th Anniversary Hero Fest summoning event. In another 5th Anniversary Special Hero summoning event, you’ll be guaranteed a five-star Special Hero. This is just the start of the festivities, as you can also partake in new anniversary-themed quests, Tempest Trials+ and Grand Hero Battles, as well as a Log-In Bonus that’ll let you obtain up to 10 Orbs. For more details about all the latest updates to Fire Emblem Heroes, be sure to check out the 5th Anniversary Feh Channel video here!

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Earn 10% in Gold Points! – For a limited time, you can earn DOUBLE My Nintendo Gold Points* on select digital games.** That means you can earn up to 10% in Gold Points – which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC.*** Shop now at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#double-gold-points.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. https://my.nintendo.com/about_gold_point.

** Offer valid through 2/28 11:59 p.m. PT when you purchase or redeem a download code for the digital version of Metroid Dread, Game Builder Garage, New Pokémon Snap, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com.

*** A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.

