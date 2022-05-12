CORRECTING and REPLACING Nintendo Download: Adventures in Full Bloom

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to an updated product listing in the Nintendo eShop.





NINTENDO DOWNLOAD: ADVENTURES IN FULL BLOOM

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Mini Motorways – Have you ever been stuck in traffic and wished you could do something to fix it? In Mini Motorways , the city’s traffic problems are in your hands. Draw and build roads to create a bustling metropolis, redesigning your city to keep the traffic flowing while carefully managing upgrades, like highways and roundabouts, to meet changing demands. How long can you keep the cities of the world moving? Soundfall – This fast-paced, rhythm-based dungeon crawler combines looter-shooter action with musical gameplay that’ll keep you tapping your toes. You are a Guardian of Harmony – a musical genius transported to the world of Symphonia by the Composers to battle the forces of Discord. Time your actions to the music to increase your power with more than 500 pieces of equipment for skill customization and thousands for loot combinations. Venture out solo or with up to four players* to fight through dynamically generated levels and encounters inspired by the music – there are more than 140 songs to choose from giving opportunities for many playthroughs. OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition – Seek out elusive asteroids, engage with a colorful cast of characters and unravel the mystery of starsongs in this narrative puzzle game. Eda, a girl who can hear mysterious sound waves known as starsongs, crosses paths with a young man in search of their source. Together, they venture out to the heart of space to solve an ancient myth . Gibbon: Beyond the Trees – Master a dynamic movement system to swing, slide and somersault through a hand-painted jungle. In this moving adventure about freedom and survival, you’re a lost gibbon who has embarked on a dangerous journey into unknown lands. Race to freedom in liberation mode, or play through a narrative that captures the struggle of living creatures around the world.



Demos:

Card Shark – Players will fleece and cheat their way to the top of 18th century French society in Card Shark, a stylishly illustrated adventure game that is all about playing your cards right. On their journey from table to table, players will need to build their repertoire of card tricks and carefully manage their ill-gotten gains as the stakes rise ever higher. But players must be cautious – if cheating is exposed, they’ll be gambling with their life. Card Shark arrives on Nintendo Switch on June 2. Pre-order Card Shark now before it launches on June 2. A free demo is available now in Nintendo eShop!

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with newly added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC and retro SEGA Genesis games.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/crash-courses/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/. For all other systems please visit https://support.nintendo.com/.

