CORRECTING and REPLACING NextGen Healthcare Teams Up with Three-time Paralympic Medalist Amy Purdy to Champion Whole-Person Care

Partnership Launches with Nationwide Media Tour and Live Social Media Event where Purdy and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Murry will Discuss Mind-Body Connection and How Technology is Expanding Access to Care

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE TEAMS UP WITH THREE-TIME PARALYMPIC MEDALIST AMY PURDY TO CHAMPION WHOLE-PERSON CARE

Partnership Launches with Nationwide Media Tour and Live Social Media Event where Purdy and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Murry will Discuss Mind-Body Connection and How Technology is Expanding Access to Care

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of cloud-based, ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced that it is partnering with three-time Paralympic medalist Amy Purdy to extend its #NextGenMind campaign, which brings into focus whole-person care and emphasizes the connection between mental and physical health. The campaign also demonstrates how integrated technology solutions are playing a key role in expanding access to care.

Purdy is the first double-leg amputee to compete in snowboarding in the Paralympic Games and has reached the pinnacle in adaptive snowboarding. She is a best-selling author, co-founder of the nonprofit Adaptive Action Sports that helps other disabled and Paralympic athletes, and an international inspirational speaker. She recently served as a snowboarding color commentator for the Beijing 2022 Paralympics that ended on March 13. Purdy’s life took a dramatic turn at a young age, and her story indicates that a resilient outlook and comprehensive, whole-person care make all the difference.

“I am excited to align with NextGen Healthcare to share my story,” said Purdy. “I am a huge advocate for taking a positive approach to self-care while navigating stress and I have seen firsthand how technology platforms provide patients with easier access to their doctors and therapists. I also know how important it is for healthcare providers to have a complete picture of patient health. Ultimately, whole-person care using innovative technologies leads to healthier communities.”

A new World Health Organization report found that during the first year of the pandemic, young people were at the greatest increased risk of suicide and self-harm. As the pandemic lingers, the #NextGenMind campaign aims to educate those hit hardest – the youth – on why prioritizing their mental health is so important, and how it impacts their physical health as well. Purdy serves as an ideal role model to drive home this message.

“More than ever, there is a focus on the mind-body connection and the need for whole-person care, including mental and physical health,” said Dr. Robert Murry, NextGen Healthcare’s chief medical officer. “We are proud to partner with Amy Purdy, who has been an inspiration to so many. Together, we can spotlight the importance of whole-person care and advance our mission of delivering better healthcare outcomes for all.”

The partnership launches today with a satellite media tour featuring Purdy and a free, open-to-the-public live Q&A event, in which Dr. Murry will have a conversation with Purdy before opening up to questions from the public. Tune in to the event at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on NextGen Healthcare’s Facebook or LinkedIn page for the discussion about mental health resources, the importance of whole-person care and how technology is playing a key role in bringing healthcare providers and patients together. A replay will also be available.

Click here to access resources for mental health and learn more about the #NextGenMind campaign. The NextGen® Behavioral Health Suite is designed for both behavioral healthcare and integrated care facilities to do what they do best: provide the best care possible.

About Amy Purdy

Amy Purdy is a three-time Paralympic medalist, best-selling author, motivational speaker and TV commentator. She is a passionate advocate for whole-person care and leads by example with positivity and resilience. Learn more about her story at www.amypurdy.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral, and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

