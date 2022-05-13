CORRECTING and REPLACING Maryland Tech Council Unveils Winners of 34th Annual Industry Awards

FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the award winners section, Global Alliant, Inc. should be listed under "Government Contracting Company of the Year (Up to $50M)" and Alpha Omega Integration should be listed under "Government Contracting Company of the Year ($50M and Above)"
The updated release reads:
MARYLAND TECH COUNCIL UNVEILS WINNERS OF 34TH ANNUAL INDUSTRY AWARDS
The Maryland Tech Council, the largest technology and life science trade association in the state, announced the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards Thursday at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. The event, which honored companies, executives, students and educators in 15 categories, marked the first in-person gathering for the Industry Awards Celebration since 2019.
“We are thrilled to honor the most dynamic and exciting tech and life science companies, leaders and students of the past year,” said Marty Rosendale, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council. “Each winner set the standard for innovation, leadership, education and impact in their organization, community or classroom. I congratulate all winners and finalists for inspiring excellence across Maryland’s innovation and education landscapes.”
The award winners are:
Venture Mentor Service Volunteer of the Year
Janet Hall
Venture Mentor Service Company of the Year
Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing Technologies, LLC
Advocate of the Year
Senator Chris Van Hollen
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Scholarship Winners
Aiden Sachs – Aerospace Engineering, University of Maryland
Beatrice Chung – Computer Sciences, University of Maryland
Bryson Ostrum – Engineering/STEM, Washington College
Ishan Dutta – Aerospace Engineering, University of Maryland
Donovan Peyton – Biology, University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Rebecca Williams – Integrated Science-Neuroscience, Salisbury University
Kelly Kameni-Ngotcho – IT/Computer Sciences, University of Maryland
Melissa Guillen – Civil Engineering, University of Maryland
STEM Educators of the Year
Jennifer Blum – Third Grade, Smithsburg Elementary School, Smithburg, MD
Breese Gearhart – First Grade, Jonathan Hager Elementary School, Hagerstown, MD
CEO of the Year – Government Contracting
Daniel Ra, Founder & CEO, Red Alpha, LLC
CEO of the Year – Life Sciences
Kenneth Mills, President & CEO, REGENXBIO
CEO of the Year – Technology
Todd Marks, Founder & CEO, Mindgrub Technologies
Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year
Cartesian Therapeutics
Emerging Technology Company of the Year
N5 Sensors, Inc.
Government Contracting Company of the Year (Up to $50M)
Global Alliant, Inc.
Government Contracting Company of the Year ($50M and Above)
Alpha Omega Integration
Life Sciences Company of the Year
BD
Technology Company of the Year
Catalyte
ICON Award
Rene Lavigne, President & CEO, Iron Bow Technologies
Industry Award Celebration Sponsors included:
Award Sponsors
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, AstraZeneca, Avantor, Baird, BDO, Iron Bow Technologies, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, JLL, Learning Undefeated, Pillsbury
Gold Sponsors
Alpha Pointe Capital, American Gene Technologies, Aronson, Ellume, Fulton Bank, Johns Hopkins Tech Ventures, Marsh & McLennan, Maryland Department of Commerce, MaxCyte, Montgomery College, REGENXBIO, UM BioPark, Universities at Shady Grove, Vision Technologies, Whiteford Taylor Preston
Silver Sponsors
Bank of America Private Bank, BD, BTS, ClearView Group, Colliers, Cordia, Facility Logix, Howard County Economic Development Authority, SixGen, TEDCO, Tower Federal Credit Union, Venable
About the Maryland Tech Council
The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively engaged in building strong technology and life science industries by supporting the efforts of our individual members. We are the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland, and we provide value by giving members a forum to learn, share, and connect. MTC brings the region’s community together into a single, united organization that empowers our members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. The vision for the Maryland Tech Council is to propel Maryland to become the number one innovation economy for life sciences and technology in the country. For more information: mdtechcouncil.com.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Henry Fawell
Campfire Communications
Email: henry@campfirecomm.com
Ph: (410) 212-8468