CORRECTING and REPLACING Maryland Tech Council Unveils Winners of 34th Annual Industry Awards

MARYLAND TECH COUNCIL UNVEILS WINNERS OF 34TH ANNUAL INDUSTRY AWARDS

The Maryland Tech Council, the largest technology and life science trade association in the state, announced the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards Thursday at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. The event, which honored companies, executives, students and educators in 15 categories, marked the first in-person gathering for the Industry Awards Celebration since 2019.

“We are thrilled to honor the most dynamic and exciting tech and life science companies, leaders and students of the past year,” said Marty Rosendale, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council. “Each winner set the standard for innovation, leadership, education and impact in their organization, community or classroom. I congratulate all winners and finalists for inspiring excellence across Maryland’s innovation and education landscapes.”

The award winners are:

Venture Mentor Service Volunteer of the Year



Janet Hall

Venture Mentor Service Company of the Year



Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing Technologies, LLC

Advocate of the Year



Senator Chris Van Hollen

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Scholarship Winners



Aiden Sachs – Aerospace Engineering, University of Maryland



Beatrice Chung – Computer Sciences, University of Maryland



Bryson Ostrum – Engineering/STEM, Washington College



Ishan Dutta – Aerospace Engineering, University of Maryland



Donovan Peyton – Biology, University of Maryland-Baltimore County



Rebecca Williams – Integrated Science-Neuroscience, Salisbury University



Kelly Kameni-Ngotcho – IT/Computer Sciences, University of Maryland



Melissa Guillen – Civil Engineering, University of Maryland

STEM Educators of the Year



Jennifer Blum – Third Grade, Smithsburg Elementary School, Smithburg, MD



Breese Gearhart – First Grade, Jonathan Hager Elementary School, Hagerstown, MD

CEO of the Year – Government Contracting



Daniel Ra, Founder & CEO, Red Alpha, LLC

CEO of the Year – Life Sciences



Kenneth Mills, President & CEO, REGENXBIO

CEO of the Year – Technology



Todd Marks, Founder & CEO, Mindgrub Technologies

Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year



Cartesian Therapeutics

Emerging Technology Company of the Year



N5 Sensors, Inc.

Government Contracting Company of the Year (Up to $50M)



Global Alliant, Inc.

Government Contracting Company of the Year ($50M and Above)



Alpha Omega Integration

Life Sciences Company of the Year



BD

Technology Company of the Year



Catalyte

ICON Award



Rene Lavigne, President & CEO, Iron Bow Technologies



Industry Award Celebration Sponsors included:

​​Award Sponsors



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, AstraZeneca, Avantor, Baird, BDO, Iron Bow Technologies, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, JLL, Learning Undefeated, Pillsbury

Gold Sponsors



Alpha Pointe Capital, American Gene Technologies, Aronson, Ellume, Fulton Bank, Johns Hopkins Tech Ventures, Marsh & McLennan, Maryland Department of Commerce, MaxCyte, Montgomery College, REGENXBIO, UM BioPark, Universities at Shady Grove, Vision Technologies, Whiteford Taylor Preston

Silver Sponsors



Bank of America Private Bank, BD, BTS, ClearView Group, Colliers, Cordia, Facility Logix, Howard County Economic Development Authority, SixGen, TEDCO, Tower Federal Credit Union, Venable

