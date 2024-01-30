CORRECTING and REPLACING Lumin’s Smart Electrical Panel Selected by Sunnova to Supercharge its Solar and Storage Offering

Lumin Smart Panel integration provides Sunnova Adaptive Home™ customers with whole-home backup, extended battery life, and energy savings through intelligent load management.

LUMIN’S SMART ELECTRICAL PANEL SELECTED BY SUNNOVA TO SUPERCHARGE ITS SOLAR AND STORAGE OFFERING

Lumin, the pioneer and leading provider of responsive energy management solutions, today announced a collaboration with Sunnova Energy International, Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), an adaptive energy services company, to integrate the Lumin Smart Panel and its intelligent energy management platform into the Sunnova Adaptive Home™ offering. The Lumin Smart Panel will be available to tens of thousands of homeowners through Sunnova’s extensive dealer network starting in Q1 2024. The Lumin Smart Panel will also be installed in Sunnova’s new Adaptive Technology Center (ATC), which is comprised of state-of-the-art energy testing and integration technologies, opening in Q1 2024.

The Sunnova Adaptive Home™ combines solar power, battery storage, and smart energy management to make clean energy even more affordable, reliable, and resilient. By integrating the Lumin Smart Panel into the Adaptive Home offering and its energy management software into the Sunnova app, Sunnova provides its customers with superior comfort, insight, and control over their energy usage.

Lumin’s Control What MattersTM load management approach and hardware-agnostic platform provide the Sunnova Adaptive Home™ with a scalable and highly cost-effective tool for advancing home electrification. While typical home battery systems are limited to backing up only a few circuits, Adaptive Homes powered by Lumin Smart panels provide homeowners access to all circuits through responsive load management, enabling and extending whole-home backup. By dynamically managing loads to stay below the customer’s power threshold, the Lumin Smart Panel gives homeowners access to the circuits that matter to them. It enables longer battery life during a power outage and intelligently responds to user preferences and environmental conditions. Features include setting circuit schedules and limits based on time-of-use rates, net metering policies, and demand charges to optimize energy use and save homeowners money on utility bills.

“Lumin’s smart energy management platform is a well-designed combination of performance, compatibility, and affordability that aligns with Sunnova’s commitment to powering energy independence,” said Michael Grasso, Chief Revenue Officer at Sunnova. “Integrating Lumin into our Sunnova Adaptive Home™ offering expands the options for consumers and dealers to ensure energy goals are achieved in the home. We look forward to growing our collaboration to deliver the highest-value home energy experience to our customers.”

“To meet our climate goals, we must make intelligent home energy management more accessible and affordable for all homeowners,” said Kelly Warner, CEO of Lumin. “Sunnova is an industry leader in providing intelligent energy solutions to homeowners across the economic spectrum. Integrating our retrofit-ready smart panel technology with Sunnova’s Adaptive Home™ is not just a no-brainer – it’s a game-changer for accelerating the energy transition.”

“Most homeowners investing in solar and storage want access to more than two or three loads during a power outage—they want to control what matters most to them,” said Alex Bazhinov, Founder and President of Lumin. “We’re thrilled to partner with industry leader Sunnova to provide their customers with an intelligent, affordable solution that unlocks whole-home backup, extends battery backup time, and provides the ultimate solution to automate and control energy use in the home.”

The collaboration builds on the growth of Lumin’s recent partnership with ABB. Lumin’s technology is now installed in more than 45 states and territories by a growing network of more than 400 certified installers.

About Lumin

Lumin® is the pioneer and leading provider of responsive energy management solutions. Through its innovative Control What MattersTM approach, Lumin offers the only universally compatible, retrofit-ready load management platform that is out-of-the-box compatible with all residential batteries and load centers. By making ordinary circuits smart, Lumin grants comprehensive control over the home microgrid, enabling whole-home backup, electrification, and participation in demand response programs. Through the user-friendly Lumin app, homeowners can monitor their energy use, create on-grid and off-grid circuit management schedules, and automate time-of-use rate avoidance, providing maximum energy control. Backed by a network of installers across the U.S. and Canada, Lumin’s technology is paving the way for an all-electric, clean energy future. Discover more at www.luminsmart.com.

