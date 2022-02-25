CORRECTING and REPLACING LiveRamp’s Flagship Marketing and Technology Conference RampUp Returns Next Week to San Francisco

Home Business Wire CORRECTING and REPLACING LiveRamp’s Flagship Marketing and Technology Conference RampUp Returns Next...
LiveRamp®’s (NYSE: RAMP) flagship marketing and technology conference, RampUp, returns next week in a hybrid format, with an in-person event at The Fairmont in San Francisco on February 28 and March 1, 2022, as well as a virtual attendance option. With both formats, there are opportunities to network with speakers and attendees.

In-person attendance is back this year, prioritizing attendees’ safety in line with local San Francisco guidelines. Limited in-person and virtual attendance slots are still available for anyone looking to collaborate on shaping the future of how data and technology are used across marketing and other business functions.

“In many respects, RampUp is emblematic of the role LiveRamp plays in the industry; our job is to bring folks together and enable collaboration,” said Scott Howe, CEO of LiveRamp. “This premier event is a chance to connect, trade ideas, and discover meaningful new opportunities or relationships to put to work right away. We’re incredibly excited to welcome back attendees in a safe and interactive manner.”

In-person and virtual attendees are able to join sessions with more than 127 speakers, including CEOs, CMOs, and executives from industry-leading companies. Emma Grede of Good American, Cristina Jones of Salesforce.org, Antonio Lucio of 5S Diversity, Maryam Banikarim of Nextdoor, and Jeff Green of The Trade Desk will keynote the event. Executives from PepsiCo, The Clorox Company, Microsoft, McKinsey & Co., Snowflake, Adobe, Google Cloud, Kimberly-Clark, and National Society of Black Engineers will also be speaking, among other industry luminaries.

The RampUp 2022 platform is available to all registrants, whether joining in-person or virtually. Attendees anywhere can use the app to join sessions virtually, make new connections, and engage with a broader range of attendees. Register for RampUp 2022 now.

About LiveRamp:

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe, easy and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

