CORRECTING and REPLACING Leaders Across Entertainment, Media, Athletics and Philanthropy Join the Nextdoor 100, a Celebration of Super Amazing, Supportive, Surprising, Creative, Compassionate, Never-Not-There-When-You-Need-Them Neighbors

Today, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) announced the full panel of judges for its first-ever Nextdoor 100, a celebration of super amazing, supportive, surprising, creative, compassionate, never-not-there-when-you-need-them neighbors across America. Culminating in the announcement of 100 honorees on May 23rd, each Nextdoor 100 judge will bring their unique perspectives to the shared mission of spotlighting the inspiring neighbors in our communities.

Joining the previously announced judge, GRAMMYⓇ award-winning recording artist and actor Tim McGraw, six iconic leaders across entertainment, media and philanthropy will serve on the Nextdoor 100 panel: comedy icon, actor and philanthropist, Cedric the Entertainer; Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, coach and broadcaster, Brandi Chastain; founder of Operation: HOPE, John Hope Bryant; author and Editor-in-chief of Woman’s Day, Meaghan Murphy; veteran journalist and founder of URL media, S. Mitra Kalita; and Maribel Perez Wadsworth, President of News at Gannett Media and Publisher of USA TODAY. Following the close of the nomination period on May 8th, these advocates for kindness will collaborate to select the inaugural Nextdoor 100 honorees.

In addition to serving on the judges panel for this nationwide initiative, Gannett and the USA TODAY NETWORK has also joined the Nextdoor 100 to share these stories of people supporting people across the country. Neighbors nationwide can keep up-to-date, be entertained and inspired by acts of kindness in action in their local Gannett news outlet and the USA TODAY Humankind brand.

“At Nextdoor, we know how important it is to celebrate the people who make our neighborhoods great: the neighbors who we lean on for humor, support, and kindness in good and bad times and who make us feel like we belong. We see every day on our platform how meaningful it is to connect and be there for each other both online and in real life,” said Maryam Banikarim, Head of Marketing at Nextdoor. “So we are thrilled to partner with these inspiring, accomplished judges to celebrate these neighbors – because every single one of them knows how important amazing neighbors are to our well being individually and as a community.”

Already, more than 14,000 nominations have been received from neighbors eager to spotlight those in their communities who make it a kinder, better place.

Quotes from the Nextdoor 100 Judges Panel:

“When we think about who made the biggest difference in our lives, it’s the teacher that stays late to help a student in need, the neighbor that organizes the block party and makes sure everyone is invited. It’s the people who give of themselves without any expectations of return. The Nextdoor 100 is about the greatest gift anyone can give to their community – themselves.” – Cedric the Entertainer, comedy icon, actor and philanthropist

“The Nextdoor 100 is a great reminder that each of us can make a positive difference in someone’s life with a small gesture. I am inspired and overwhelmed by the stories of selflessness and support shared everyday. I love the inspiration and challenge to bring more to my own neighborhood.” – Brandi Chastain, a Olympic Gold Medalist, FIFA Women’s World Cup Champion, coach, Believer in Neighborhoods and Goodwill

“Gannett is guided by the principle of representing the unique and diverse communities we serve. We are proud to join forces with Nextdoor 100 and share stories of people who often go unrecognized yet who are positively impacting their neighborhoods with inspiring acts of kindness, underscoring the ‘kind’ in humankind!” – Maribel Perez Wadsworth, President of News at Gannett Media and Publisher of USA TODAY

“A small gesture of kindness can seem insignificant. But sharing a word of support, a friendly wave, a meal – these actions create a snowball effect. From the thousands of Nextdoor 100 submissions that have already come through, it’s clear that we’re not celebrating ‘random acts of kindness’; we’re celebrating a movement toward kindness in our communities.” – John Hope Bryant, Founder of Operation: HOPE

“The last few years have put the importance of a strong local community into sharp focus. These neighbors and businesses bring crucial support during times of personal need and national crisis. The Nextdoor 100 is a celebration of these important people that lift us up.” – S. Mitra Kalita, CEO of URL Media

“The Nextdoor 100 is putting a megaphone in the hands of our neighbors, to share and shout the kindness we experience each day from those right next door, who bring support and inspiration to every corner and every cul de sac. I’m proud to spotlight the amazing people in our lives that bring joy right to our doorstep.” – Meaghan Murphy, author and editor-in-chief of Woman’s Day

Unlike typical award shows, the Nextdoor 100 is all about neighbors celebrating neighbors through nominations submitted on thenextdoor100.com. It gives much deserved recognition to the people who we’ve turned to during the last few years as we’ve faced extraordinary challenges together. Nominations for the Nextdoor 100 are open now through May 8th, 2022 and the official Nextdoor 100 honorees will be announced on May 23rd, 2022.

Nominations for the Nextdoor 100 are open now through May 8th, 2022 and the official Nextdoor 100 honorees will be announced on May 23rd, 2022.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 285,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

