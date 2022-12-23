CORRECTING and REPLACING KARL STORZ Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for TIPCAM1 Rubina with ARTip SOLO Robotic Assistance

Designation recognizes Vizient-contracted products that bring improvements to healthcare industry





KARL STORZ RECEIVES INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY DESIGNATION FROM VIZIENT FOR TIPCAM1 RUBINA WITH ARTIP SOLO ROBOTIC ASSISTANCE

Designation recognizes Vizient-contracted products that bring improvements to healthcare industry

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., proudly announces its TIPCAM®1 Rubina® with ARTip® SOLO robotic assistance has received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc., the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the country. KARL STORZ exhibited TIPCAM1 Rubina with ARTip SOLO at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange on Oct. 17 in Dallas, Texas.

Each year, healthcare experts serving on Vizient member-led councils review select products and technologies for their potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, and healthcare worker safety or to improve business operations of healthcare organizations. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal healthcare providers that these innovations can have a positive impact on patient care and business models.

TIPCAM1 Rubina is the only advanced endoscopic solution on the market that gives surgeons access to the most sophisticated visualization technologies of 4K imaging in 2D, 3D, and near-infrared imaging of indocyanine green (NIR/ICG), all-in-one video endoscope using ONE system, the KARL STORZ IMAGE1™ S. The ARTip SOLO robotic camera guidance system, paired with the TIPCAM1 Rubina, allows the operating surgeon to maintain stability and precise control of the field of view. This improves the environment to train surgeons on technical skills, enabling them to operate alone—which can improve efficiency, thereby lowering overall costs. It also provides ideal ergonomics, especially in long procedures (Hollander et al. 2019).

Advanced technologies such as 4K 3D and 4K NIR/ICG provide the ability to visualize crucial details during surgery often resulting in improved safety and outcomes. According to The European Association of Endoscopic Surgery (EAES) consensus published in 2019 by Arezzo et al., 3D imaging was associated with a significant reduction in task completion time in 63.8% of reports while 62.2% of reports observed a significant reduction in errors. Similarly, procedures including laparoscopic suturing resulted in 15-minute reduction in operative time using 3D imaging versus 2D, a clinically relevant finding. NIR/ICG can reduce complication rates through assessment of blood flow and visualization of critical anatomy (van den Bos et al. 2018).

Due to the complexities in surgery, having access to different tools can give a surgeon confidence to properly assess and create a safe surgical plan. The unique combination of the TIPCAM1 Rubina and ARTip SOLO allows hospitals to bridge the gap between robotics and laparoscopy by recreating a robotic experience, incorporating advanced technologies that deliver value without the large capital expense.

“KARL STORZ is committed to delivering quality products to allow for optimal surgical flow and advanced patient care. Desirable patient outcomes and improved surgeon ergonomics and autonomy, along with ease of setup enhancing operating room workflow, are just a few of the benefits offered by this innovative endoscopic solution,” said Aarathi Cholkeri-Singh, MD, Medical Director at KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc. “The advancement in imaging with streamlined robotic assistance allows for use across multiple surgical specialties, in both hospital and ambulatory care settings in rural and urban patient populations, providing equitable access to health care.”

“Healthcare experts on Vizient member councils evaluated TIPCAM1 Rubina with ARTip SOLO robotic assistance as part of the Innovative Technology Program,” said Kelly Flaharty, Vizient Senior Director of Contract Services. “This designation indicates TIPCAM1 Rubina with ARTip SOLO robotic assistance has one or more qualities that differentiate it from similar products and has potential to make an incremental improvement in healthcare. Congratulations to KARL STORZ.”

For more detailed information, about TIPCAM®1 Rubina® and ARTip® SOLO technology, visit karlstorznetwork1.com.

Holländer SW, Klingen HJ, Fritz M, Djalali P, Birk D. Robotic Camera Assistance and Its Benefit in 1033 Traditional Laparoscopic Procedures: Prospective Clinical Trial Using a Joystick-guided Camera Holder. Surg Technol Int. 2014 Nov;25:19-23. PMID: 25419950.

van den Bos J; Al-Taher M; Schols RM; van Kuijk S; Bouvy ND; Stassen LPS Journal of laparoendoscopic & advanced surgical techniques. Part A28(2):157-167, 20181557-9034PMID: 29106320

About Vizient

Vizient represents a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks, and non-acute healthcare providers and represents approximately $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About KARL STORZ

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc. is an innovative leader in endoscopic technology and imaging solutions across virtually all surgical specialties. KARL STORZ provides solutions that facilitate operational and workflow efficiencies across various sites of care, so healthcare providers can deliver optimal patient care in the most cost-effective manner. The group is an affiliate of KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, an international leader and family-owned company based in Tuttlingen, Germany, that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship, and clinical effectiveness. For more information, call 800-421-0837 or visit the company’s website at www.karlstorz.com.

