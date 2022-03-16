CORRECTING and REPLACING Japan’s Commitment to AI Spurs Further International Expansion by SambaNova Systems to Meet the Country’s Technology Priorities

AI Technology Leader Appoints Toshinori Kujiraoka as Country Sales Director of SambaNova Systems Japan, GK

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the fourth paragraph, second sentence of release dated March 15, 2022, should read: Toshinori Kujiraoka’s (instead of Toshinori Kujuriraoka’s).

The updated release reads:

JAPAN’S COMMITMENT TO AI SPURS FURTHER INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION BY SAMBANOVA SYSTEMS TO MEET THE COUNTRY’S TECHNOLOGY PRIORITIES

AI Technology Leader Appoints Toshinori Kujiraoka as Country Sales Director of SambaNova Systems Japan, GK

SambaNova Systems, the company delivering the industry’s only comprehensive software, hardware, and solutions platform to run AI and Deep Learning applications, announces further international expansion with the appointment of Toshinori Kujiraoka as country sales director for Japan. The appointment signals SambaNova’s launch into the Japanese market and comes as Japan’s public and private sectors are heavily investing in AI.

“The Japanese government set its AI strategy in 2019 and declared it would create the World’s Most Advanced Digital Nation with an AI-ready infrastructure. The budget for 2022 includes a large investment in AI research and human resource development so the time is now for SambaNova to establish a presence in the region,” said Toshinori Kujiraoka, Country Sales Director of SambaNova Systems Japan, GK. “SambaNova is entering the Japanese market at the perfect time as our integrated AI software and hardware platform can directly support commercial enterprises and the Japanese government’s AI strategy.”

With more than 30 years of international sales experience, Toshinori Kujiraoka has been involved in numerous national projects at NEC, Sun Microsystems, Arm, ITS (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism), Cyber Force (National Police Agency, Defense Agency), Human Genome Analysis (University of Tokyo), Fugaku Supercomputer, and the Next Generation Data Center Project. Toshinori Kujiraoka has spearheaded numerous market launches and contributed to sales totaling several hundred billion yen. Toshinori Kujiraoka will oversee business and sales development, operations and strategy within the region.

“AI is ushering in a massive change. We’re excited to grow our presence in Japan to contribute to the country’s mission to be at the forefront of AI,” said Rodrigo Liang, co-founder and CEO, SambaNova Systems. “Toshinori Kujiraoka’s vast experience and strong track record of delivering customer success in the Japanese market makes him the right leader to scale our operations to support Japan’s AI strategy.”

About SambaNova’s Dataflow-as-a-Service™

SambaNova’s flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-Service, is an extensible AI services platform, and enables organizations to jump-start AI initiatives overnight by augmenting existing capabilities and staffing with a simple subscription. The platform is powered by DataScale®, an integrated software and hardware platform delivering unrivaled performance, accuracy, scale and ease of use built on SambaNova’s Systems Reconfigurable Dataflow Architecture™.

With AI becoming a business necessity in the global economy, customers need complete solutions that can run at scale in a financially viable way. With an integrated full-stack system, including best-in-class AI models, software and hardware, SambaNova provides the most expansive, accessible and impactful AI applications in the world.

About SambaNova Systems

AI is here. With SambaNova, customers are deploying the power of AI and deep learning in weeks rather than years to meet the demands of the AI-enabled world. SambaNova’s flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-Service™, is a complete solution purpose-built for AI and deep learning that overcomes the limitations of legacy technology to power the large and complex models that enable customers to discover new opportunities, unlock new revenue and boost operational efficiency. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. For more information, please visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Virginia Jamieson



SambaNova Systems



virginia.jamieson@sambanova.ai

+1 (650) 279-8619