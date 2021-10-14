CORRECTING and REPLACING ITT to Release 2021 Third Quarter Results Wednesday, November 3 and Hold Conference Call Thursday, November 4

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Second paragraph, first sentence should read: approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start (instead of approximately ten minutes before the 9:00 a.m. ET start)

ITT TO RELEASE 2021 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 AND HOLD CONFERENCE CALL THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4

October 14, 2021– ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its third quarter financial results after the close of The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The earnings release and related materials will be posted at www.itt.com/investors. The company will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 4 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the 2021 third quarter financial results.

To participate on the conference call, please dial +1 (203) 518-9713 approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please provide ID#: ITTQ321 to the conference operator. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.itt.com/investors.

A replay of the conference call will be available telephonically from two hours after the call concludes until Thursday, November 11, 2021, at midnight. The telephone replay is available by calling +1 (800) 839-9557. No passcode is required.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

