CORRECTING and REPLACING Instabase Appoints Yee Jiun Song as Senior Vice President of Engineering

INSTABASE APPOINTS YEE JIUN SONG AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING

Song, formerly Vice President of Engineering at Facebook, will lead Instabase’s engineering organization

Instabase, the horizontal application platform for building modern business applications, announced the appointment of Yee Jiun Song as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Song, a proven technical and operational leader, will lead Instabase’s engineering organization and serve as a member of the Leadership Team, reporting into CEO and Founder Anant Bhardwaj.

Song most recently served as Vice President of Engineering at Facebook, where he first joined as a Research Scientist. Through his 11 year tenure at the company, Song worked on a variety of engineering problems, including many critical systems at the core of Facebook’s infrastructure, and grew to manage a team of nearly 1,000 people.

“Instabase’s mission is to advance the state of the art in computing to help humanity solve their most important problems,” said Anant Bhardwaj, Instabase Founder and CEO. “Yee Jiun helped scale Facebook’s infrastructure systems and engineering organization to what they are today, and as Instabase’s first Senior Vice President of Engineering, his technical and operational experience will help us execute aggressive growth plans and scale Instabase’s infrastructure to meet customer demand.”

“I am drawn to Instabase because of the opportunity to build an operating system that will fundamentally change how companies build and deploy business applications,” said Song. “Instabase’s early successes have been impressive. I look forward to helping Instabase navigate its next phase of growth.”

Song joins Instabase following several recent senior-level hires from the last year, including Instabase’s Chief Customer Officer Ozge Tuncel Ozcan and Vice President of Sales Onur Aksoy.

ABOUT INSTABASE

Instabase Inc is a horizontal application platform that provides a suite of software tools that enable enterprises to build and consume business applications. The world’s largest banks and insurance companies utilize Instabase to build applications to automate their most complex processes such as mortgage and claims processing and client onboarding. The business is backed by leading investors, such as Greylock Partners, NEA, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital, Original Capital, SC Ventures, and Glynn Capital.

For more information, visit instabase.com or follow Instabase on Twitter @InstabaseInc.

