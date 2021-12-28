CORRECTING and REPLACING Inspur Information Remains 2nd Largest Server Vendor in Q3 2021 as Global Server Market Recovers

Gartner reports that Inspur Information is 2nd in global server shipments with 11.3% market share and continued YOY growth.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release issued December 17, 2021 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

INSPUR INFORMATION REMAINS 2ND LARGEST SERVER VENDOR IN Q3 2021 AS GLOBAL SERVER MARKET RECOVERS

Gartner reports that Inspur Information is 2nd in global server shipments with 11.3% market share and continued YOY growth.

Gartner released its global server market data for Q3 2021, showing a major recovery. Sales rose to $23.85 billion USD. Shipments reached 3.14 million units. Inspur Information shipped the 2 nd most servers worldwide, a feat it has now achieved for two consecutive quarters. Inspur sales were up 13.5% and shipments up 10.3% year-over-year (YOY) with a market share of 11.3%.

The global server market recovers with computing power being the driving force of economic recovery.

Positive Q3 2021 results are due to high demand for computing power from hyper-scale data centers, and easing component shortages. Q3 global server market sales increased 8.7% and shipments increased 7.6% YOY.

COVID-19 accelerated digital transformation across the globe, and investment in computing power infrastructure is a major growth driver for the digital economy. According to the 2020 Global Computing Index released by Inspur, the digital economy will account for 58.1% of global GDP by 2024, up from 50.1% today. For every percentage point increase in the computing power index, a country’s digital economy and GDP will increase by 3.3% and 1.8% respectively.

As computing infrastructure continues to grow, multi-node servers are increasingly being favored by large-scale and hyper-scale data centers. In Q3, multi-node server revenue grew 36.9% YOY, a main driver of the global server market.

Inspur’s growth stems from steady development of its AI and cloud computing along with its agile and innovative business model and supply chain.

The market demand for AI and cloud computing continues to grow with Inspur Information being one of the fastest growing server suppliers due to its advanced hardware, software, and R&D capabilities.

Inspur Information provides an industry-leading full-stack AI solution with a diverse portfolio of AI servers that have won 44 titles at MLPerf 2021.

As of Q3 2021, Inspur Information has been ranked first in the global public cloud server market for 10 consecutive quarters.

Inspur’s unique Joint Design Manufacture (JDM) business model is oriented to the specific business needs of the customer and links demand, R&D, production, and delivery processes to integrate supply chains. It supports on-demand design for fast deployment of products that are aligned with the specific needs of the customer in the shortest time possible.

Inspur’s agile and secure supply chain is able to involve the customer in the process of development, production, and delivery. The R&D process utilizes a “Platform + Modules” strategy, which allows Inspur to shorten its R&D cycle by 50%. The supply chain utilizes smart production lines that are highly customized with 10-times more parallel production capacity, making it ideal for manufacturing a diversified product portfolio that can meet various use cases.

About Inspur Information

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions, and is a top two server manufacturer worldwide. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology segments such as open computing, cloud data centers, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle real-world challenges and custom workloads. To learn more, please go to https://www.inspursystems.com/.

Contacts

Fiona Liu



Inspur Information



liuxuan01@inspur.com