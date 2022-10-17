CORRECTING and REPLACING Getac Video Solutions and Getac North America Integrate into One Getac Targeting Enterprise Class Solutions Programs for Law Enforcement and Public Safety

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following corrected version with updated list of valued partners.

GETAC VIDEO SOLUTIONS AND GETAC NORTH AMERICA INTEGRATE INTO ONE GETAC TARGETING ENTERPRISE CLASS SOLUTIONS PROGRAMS FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Getac Technology Corporation, a leading provider of rugged solutions today announced the integration of the two subsidiaries, Getac Video Solutions Inc. and Getac Inc. (Getac North America). This alliance creates a powerhouse of highly accomplished backgrounds in technology infrastructure deployments. Additionally, a unique understanding of user experience for developing innovative custom mobile solutions is accessible now to a broader range of law enforcement and public safety agencies including those serving small and midsize jurisdictions.

One Getac

The key customer benefits of the new One Getac will be a refocusing of efforts for providing a variety of enhanced solutions programs including:

One Getac team devoted to servicing law enforcement and public safety.

A best-in-class in-vehicle solutions team bringing years of experience and know-how.

Scalable technology offerings providing seamless interoperability and flexibility.

A clear-cut focus on information distribution to improve reaction and response times.

Cloud -based data management integration for real-time information sharing.

-based data management integration for real-time information sharing. An evidence capture program for body-worn cameras (BWC) and in-vehicle video advancing informed decision-making and tracking.

“The foundation has been laid for unifying these two organizations creating an enriched company that is well positioned to offer law enforcement and public safety field-proven solutions. Getac’s mission for law enforcement and public safety will now be greatly strengthened based on the combined expertise of these two companies,” comments Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America.

IACP

Getac will be exhibiting its portfolio of products at the 2022 IACP venue in Dallas (booth #3000) including its extensive line of award-winning rugged notebooks, tablets, in-vehicle video and body-worn cameras. There will be a variety of solutions demonstrations such as multi-factor authentic identification, E-citation, and evidence management.

In addition, Getac will provide a sneak peek of the upcoming new technologies for body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, which will be available in Q1 2023. Those includes:

Next generation rugged body-worn camera BC-4K enables 4K video recording and enhances situational awareness and officer safety

enables 4K video recording and enhances situational awareness and officer safety Next generation DVR VR-X20 features the 12 th Gen Intel processors, more POE ports and expansion slots to meet future scenarios

features the 12 Gen Intel processors, more ports and expansion slots to meet future scenarios 4K-HDR dual-lens camera CA-NF42 that leverages Getac AI technology for license plate and object detection

that leverages Getac AI technology for license plate and object detection In-car charge controller CC-12 supports extended battery back-up and monitoring, enabling a greener approach with lowered emissions

supports extended battery back-up and monitoring, enabling a greener approach with lowered emissions Rugged holster sensor HS-01 activates recording devices automatically, supporting all generations of BWC and ICV systems

Industry Leadership for Integrated Custom Solutions

The role of technology in law enforcement and public safety will be explored with a new refreshed focus on helping agencies become more efficient, achieve greater collaboration, improve situational awareness, and increase safety for themselves and for the people they serve.

Getac’s leadership of over 30 years in rugged, award-winning mobile devices will play an important role in One Getac. This will be achieved by providing custom solutions such as the acclaimed Getac Select® program which combines pre-configured rugged devices, software, accessories, and professional services into total industry-specific solutions with a goal of providing enhanced user experience coupled with advanced data management capabilities.

In addition, the convergence in data analytics, Internet of things (IoT), and the advent of 5G wireless communications enable new opportunities for solutions addressing SaaS real-time crime and command center applications.

One of the most essential service offerings that Getac Video Solutions brings to the new alliance is Getac Enterprise, a powerful backend video management tool, and its partnership with the Microsoft Azure Government Cloud platform. This capability allows law enforcement to quickly identify relevant information, alert responding personnel and receive real-time information (including on-scene video) from the incident. The scalable system of Getac Enterprise enables first responders a place to easily upload, organize, and review video saving time across all departments. It leverages the power and security of the Microsoft Azure Government Cloud platform providing.

“Our substantial growth despite the challenges brought on by the past three pandemic years has inspired and encouraged our decision to create the new One Getac. Our customer base in law enforcement and public safety has been a trusted partner of Getac for many years. That spirit of trust is and will continue to be the bedrock of this organization,” comments Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America.

Getac valued partners including Airgain, Gamber-Johnson, and Havis will be an integral part of the various solutions demonstrated at Getac’s booth.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video, interview rooms, and evidence management software. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logos are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Getac Technology Corporation.

