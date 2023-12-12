CORRECTING and REPLACING Fivetran Appoints Scott Jones as Chief Revenue Officer

Former SAP, Tableau and Alteryx executive brings 25+ years of SaaS leadership and enterprise sales expertise

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First paragraph, last sentence of release dated December 5, 2023, should read: He will report to COO Taylor Brown and serve as a member of the Fivetran executive team, overseeing all revenue generation activities (instead of: He will report to COO Taylor Brown and serve as a member of the Fivetran executive team, overseeing all revenue generation activities for the company including operations, sales, marketing and pricing.).

The updated release reads:

FIVETRAN APPOINTS SCOTT JONES AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

Former SAP, Tableau and Alteryx executive brings 25+ years of SaaS leadership and enterprise sales expertise

Fivetran, the global leader in data integration, today announced the appointment of Scott Jones as the company’s chief revenue officer (CRO). Jones brings over 25 years of enterprise sales and management experience at high-growth companies to the role, including senior leadership positions at SAP, Tableau and Alteryx. He will report to COO Taylor Brown and serve as a member of the Fivetran executive team, overseeing all revenue generation activities.

“ Scott has the strategic vision, proven leadership capabilities and the extensive data industry expertise that will be a huge asset as we continue to grow,” said Brown. “ Scott understands the critical importance the Fivetran data movement platform has for enterprises expanding their generative AI capabilities, and the leadership skills to drive his team to deliver their best work. We’re thrilled to have him join us.”

Jones is a recognized data industry leader and currently a board member for several fast-growing SaaS companies including Siteimprove, Vizrt, Leadspace and Peak. Prior to joining Fivetran, he was the CEO of data and analytics platform, Incorta. Previously, Jones served as President and CRO at Alteryx and SVP of the Americas at Tableau. He also worked at SAP for 6 years, serving as COO of the Database and Technology Division and spent 8 years in various sales leadership roles across both SAP and Business Objects. Additionally, Jones has held key leadership positions at E.piphany, Group 1 Software and Dun & Bradstreet. During his time at Alteryx, Jones grew revenue from $85M to $500M in four years and played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s international channels and enterprise businesses.

Jones has a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Chico and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

“ Fivetran has set the standard for data integration and is the leading data platform for businesses of all sizes. With the rise of generative AI, it’s never been more important for enterprises to have data centralized and accessible so it can quickly be deployed,” said Jones. “ I see enormous growth potential for Fivetran. I look forward to expanding on the strong foundation built by the team as we continue to scale globally and accelerate customer growth.”

