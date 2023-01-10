CORRECTING and REPLACING FitXR Further Advances VR Fitness Landscape with Launch of Immersive Workout Classes in Two New Studios – Sculpt & Combat

The VR fitness app continues to pave the way for the future of fitness

FitXR, the leading global VR fitness app, is furthering its quest of offering the most robust VR fitness content with the introduction of two new workout studios – Sculpt and Combat. Sculpt is now live in-app and Combat launches on Monday, January 16. The Sculpt studio delivers the first ever low impact strength and conditioning workout classes in VR. The Combat studio pushes what is possible in VR fitness further with powerful martial arts inspired training.

Feel the Burn with Sculpt

The Sculpt studio is designed to build strength with low-impact, high-burn workouts. Movements from barre, pilates and isometric strength training inspire these supercharged toning classes led by FitXR trainers Dillon, Elise, Garret and Sarah.

Sculpt offers an entirely different training style than other studios within FitXR, creating a more rounded fitness experience. Classes are meant to fatigue different areas of the body, helping to build strength in arms and legs, tone specific muscle groups, improve balance and boost mental endurance to work through the burn. In Sculpt classes the music amplifies the experience as you are pulsing and holding along to the beat. These classes are a new and innovative way to strength train without having to use weights.

This new studio launches with a collection of eight classes. Fresh classes will be continually added.

Power up with Combat

The Combat studio unleashes inner power with fun and fierce workouts inspired by martial arts. Members will become fighting fit as they master signature moves from karate, Muay Thai, taekwondo and boxing.

FitXR trainers Dillon and Billy help keep the focus on form and technique with a series of drilling combos that simulate the unpredictability of a fight and deliver a great burn.

More dynamic than Box workouts, Combat is cardio-based with big movements that lead to powerful results, including the double punch, hammer fists, elbow strikes, single arm high block and horse stance.

To ignite the fighter within, Combat classes are set in a new modern urban environment with bold pop, hip-hop, and rock playlists. The Combat studio will launch with four classes with more to be added on an ongoing basis.

“We’re excited to share our new Sculpt and Combat studios with the FitXR community,” said Kelly Cosentino, Director of Fitness, FitXR. “The introduction of these studios reflects a first-ever moment for VR fitness, expanding what’s possible to bring to a workout. We at FitXR pride ourselves on demystifying VR fitness and expanding its reach to the masses, showcasing the true impact it can have to help improve overall health and wellness. We hope that these new studios encourage more people to get moving.”

With the launch of these new studios, FitXR is now the most immersive VR fitness app available featuring the widest array of content in five studios – Box, HIIT, Dance, Sculpt and Combat – plus Warm Up & Cool Down classes. FitXR is about VR fitness for all, offering personalized, premium workouts for all fitness levels. Visit here to learn more about FitXR.

About FitXR

FitXR merges immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers classes within five distinct workout studios – Box, Dance, HIIT, Sculpt and Combat. FitXR provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience along with constantly refreshed classes, environments and music. FitXR is available on Meta Quest 2.

