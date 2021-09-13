Home Business Wire CORRECTING and REPLACING Fiserv and IBM Top Annual IDC FinTech Rankings Top...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Fiserv and IBM Top Annual IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 and Top 25 Enterprise; Temenos and Zoloz Tie for Overall Real Results Winner

FISERV AND IBM TOP ANNUAL IDC FINTECH RANKINGS TOP 100 AND TOP 25 ENTERPRISE; TEMENOS AND ZOLOZ TIE FOR OVERALL REAL RESULTS WINNER

IDC Financial Insights today announced Fiserv and IBM top the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 and Top 25 Enterprise respectively. The 18th annual IDC FinTech Rankings categorize and evaluate technology providers based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software, and/or services. Data is gathered from surveys completed by vendors, as well as original research and market analysis conducted by IDC Financial Insights. Two sets of rankings emerge from this process: IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 and Top 25 Enterprise.

  • The IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 represents companies that derive more than 1/3 of their revenue from financial institutions.
  • The IDC FinTech Rankings Top 25 Enterprise companies are enterprise/horizontal technology firms that provide products and services across multiple industries and have significant reported revenue in the financial services industry, but less than 1/3 of revenue from financial institutions.

To download the list in its entirety, please visit here.

The providers featured in the annual FinTech Rankings supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025. To learn more about the rankings and IDC’s continued coverage of the top global providers of financial technology, please visit our site HERE.

The 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 10:

  1. Fiserv
  2. FIS
  3. Cognizant Technology Solutions
  4. SS&C Technologies
  5. Infosys Limited
  6. Virtu Financial
  7. Global Payments
  8. NCR Corporation
  9. Diebold Nixdorf
  10. Nomura Research Institute

The 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise Top 5:

  1. IBM
  2. Microsoft
  3. Dell
  4. Deloitte
  5. Accenture

“Optimistic and resilient are the key words to describe the organizations that appear on the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings,” said Marc DeCastro, research director IDC Financial Insights. “Despite the countless challenges, the FinTech industry has continued to provide modern hardware, software and services to the financial services industry to meet the needs of its customers, employees and regulators. We congratulate all the innovative organizations featured in our annual FinTech Rankings.”

2021 Real Results Award Winners

IDC Financial Insights also revealed the winners of the 2021 Real Results Awards, recognizing IT providers that have enabled a genuine, measurable, and future-enabling change at a client financial institution (bank, capital markets firm, or insurer) in the worldwide financial services industry. Temenos and Zoloz tied for the 2021 Overall Winner.

2021 winners include:

  • Diasoft: Trade & Treasury
  • FeatureSpace: Next Generation Payments
  • nCinco: Lending Transformation
  • Q2: Omni-Experience Customer Engagement
  • Temenos: Efficiency & Agility
  • Zoloz: Digital Trust & Stewardship

For additional information about the IDC FinTech Rankings, please contact Sarah Murray at 781-378-2674 or sarah@attunecommunications.com. Reports are available to qualified members of the media. For information on purchasing reports, contact insights@idc.com; reporters should email sarah@attunecommunications.com.

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. For more information, please visit www.idc-fi.com, email info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533.

