CORRECTING and REPLACING Digital Transformation 4.0 & Beyond – IntelePeer and DevSavant to Present at the Universidad de Los Andes

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPaaS–First paragraph, first sentence of release should read: “…and DevSavant.ai, a leading Colombian software development company…” (instead of “…and DevSavant.ai, a leading Argentinian software development company…”).

The updated release reads:

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION 4.0 & BEYOND – INTELEPEER AND DEVSAVANT TO PRESENT AT THE UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANDES

Scholarship award winner to be announced during presentation

IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) and Communications Workflow Automation provider, and DevSavant.ai, a leading Colombian software development company, are pleased to announce its June 9, 2022 ‘Digital Transformation 4.0 & Beyond’ presentation at the Universidad de Los Andes. Upon conclusion of the presentation, the companies will announce the first student recipient of the DevSavant Academy Scholarship.

“Today, more than ever, it’s critical to foster a strong pipeline of tech talent and we’re excited to announce the winner of our scholarship program,” commented IntelePeer CEO Frank Fawzi. “With so many businesses still struggling with their digital initiatives, the work of the tech industry has never been more important and the need for top tech talent more critical. I am excited to discuss with the University’s students why this phenomenon exists and how as engineering students they will play a key role in the next phase of digital.”

The Ted-style talk, Digital Transformation 4.0 & Beyond will focus on those organizations who wonder, “what digital transformation is really about?” Frank Fawzi will be joined by Daniel Peña, CEO, DevSavant, and Rubby Casallas, Dean of the School of Engineering, Universidad de Los Andes, to discuss why digital transformation is more than moving to the cloud and ‘omni channel’ experiences. In addition, they will explain why studying technology and engineering is more important than ever.

“Through the sponsorship of scholarships in different formal education institutions, we have started our DevSavant Academy program, which seeks to expand opportunities for thousands of talented young people in Colombia and Latin America. We not only seek the growth of DevSavant as a company, but we also seek to give back to society by providing access to technical, professional, and business education,” commented DevSavant CEO, Daniel Peña.

The presentation will end with the formal announcement of the DevSavant Academy scholarship award winner. The scholarship will provide a semester of tuition to a student enrolled in the Engineering and Computer Science program at the Universidad de Los Andes. Through a rigorous application process, the chosen recipient will have demonstrated exceptional technical aptitude as well as financial need. In addition to financial support, the beneficiary will have the opportunity to participate in a U.S.-based internship with IntelePeer.

The presentation and award ceremony will take place on June 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Auditorium SD_1003 at the Universidad de Los Andes.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer helps companies better engage their customers by creating modern customer experiences from the cloud that augment existing communication solutions… in minutes. Its platform is a workflow communications engine that provides management for voice automation, messaging, AI, analytics, and the tools to help businesses tailor their customer engagement without requiring developer resources. IntelePeer provides its clients with instantly available pre-built solutions and workflow-based building tools to infinitely customize their interaction and rich APIs for more customized experiences, all built on its CPaaS platform. IntelePeer’s easy-to-use and intuitive no-code templates, low-code, co-creation, and turn-key communication options result in rapid time to value for its customers, regardless of their technical experience. For more information, visit: www.IntelePeer.com

About DevSavant

DevSavant Inc. is a software development company, dedicated to supporting, transforming and expanding the products of Savant Growth’s portfolio companies. Consistent with Savant Growth’s mission to revolutionize the concept of Smart Capital, DevSavant focuses on providing quality services to its clients’ tech needs. By creating a structure of trust and accountability, our tech experts have had the opportunity to become an extension of our clients’ team. Thanks to our team’s adaptability and savviness, we’ve created a perfect synergy with our clients; helping them grow into capital-efficient, market-leading companies. For more information, visit: www.devsavant.ai.

