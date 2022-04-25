CORRECTING and REPLACING County Market Experiences a 500% Increase in Monthly App Downloads After Transforming the Penny Pincher Coupon Book With Birdzi

Birdzi and County Market successfully replaced the costly paper Penny Pincher coupon book with an in-app digital alternative across all store locations

COUNTY MARKET EXPERIENCES A 500% INCREASE IN MONTHLY APP DOWNLOADS AFTER TRANSFORMING THE PENNY PINCHER COUPON BOOK WITH BIRDZI

Birdzi and County Market successfully replaced the costly paper Penny Pincher coupon book with an in-app digital alternative across all store locations

Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, today announced the successful implementation of the digital Penny Pincher at Niemann Foods’ County Market. In order to reduce printing costs and increase shopper engagement, County Market was determined to quickly pivot from the popular paper Penny Pincher coupon book to a more profitable digital format. A month after implementation, the regional grocer witnessed a 400% increase in digital coupon redemption rates and a 300% increase in digitally engaged shoppers, including those that had previously resisted a transition away from paper.

To better digitize the in-store experience, County Market turned to its long-standing partner, Birdzi. The regional grocer is engaged with Birdzi for their mobile app, web app, personalized email marketing, and customer segmentation and analytics capabilities.

County Market converted their paper-based Penny Pincher coupon book into digital offers using Birdzi’s platform, which also highlights relevant offers for each shopper in the myCountyMarket app. When clipped, these coupons are automatically added to their customer profile and easily activated at checkout. Unlike paper circulars, the success of the digital Penny Pincher campaigns is monitored in real-time via Birdzi’s dashboards, thus allowing County Market to be more strategic and adaptable.

With Birdzi’s partnership, County Market’s digital Penny Pincher greatly improved critical metrics for a fraction of the cost of paper circulars. In only one month, the results of the switch to digital included:

An over 300% increase in the number of digitally engaged customers compared to the previous highest number of digitally engaged customers

A 500% increase in monthly app downloads and web registrations

80% of shoppers who clipped and activated an offer redeemed it with a purchase

A 45% overall redemption rate for the digital coupons, a 400% increase compared to previous digital coupon redemption rates

“County Market did an exceptional job encouraging customers to try the digital Penny Pincher,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “As a result, County Market immediately earned lifts in loyalty and engagement. Over time, they will gain invaluable data and customer intelligence that can be used to better cater to the needs of their shoppers and improve profitability.”

In Dec. 2021, County Market began the transition to digital by consistently offering 2-5 digital coupons on the store’s app for two months. Additionally, the grocer used signage, flyers and bag stuffers to educate and encourage customers to download the app. QR codes were placed next to select items; if scanned, these QR codes launched the app and took customers to the related coupon. Finally, all in-store associates were trained to use the platform so they could support customers. By March 2022, County Market had implemented the digital Penny Pincher campaign in all forty-two stores.

“We were impressed by our shoppers’ willingness to switch to digital Penny Pincher,” said Avry Brown, consumer engagement manager, Niemann Foods, Inc. “With Birdzi, we witnessed an over 400% increase in digital coupon redemption rates compared to previous digital coupon trials in just the first month. Birdzi has been an essential partner for us as we enhance the customer journey for both our in-store and online customers.”

