CORRECTING and REPLACING CoStar Group Calls for Entries Ahead of Fourth Annual CoStar Impact Awards

The CoStar Impact Awards Recognize Influential Commercial Real Estate Projects and Transactions Across 129 Markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, is accepting nominations for the fourth annual CoStar Impact Awards. The CoStar Impact Awards identify and highlight exemplary commercial real estate transactions and projects that have had a significant influence in neighborhoods or submarkets across 129 major markets in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada —including the recent expansion to the Montréal market. The awards will recognize exceptional projects and transactions completed in 2024, as selected by a panel of industry professionals drawn from each respective market.

Judges panels of commercial real estate industry professionals will select winners from each market based on the following categories in the United States and Canada: Lease of the Year, Commercial Development of the Year, Multifamily Development of the Year, Redevelopment of the Year and Sale/Acquisition of the Year. Influential projects that represent growth and diversification and have overcome unique challenges in their respective markets will be chosen as winners. Award winners will receive a customized trophy, as well as promotion on the CoStar platform and marketing channels.

“We’re thrilled to announce another year of CoStar Impact Awards, which recognize the incredible achievements made by real estate professionals across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom in 2024. In the face of fluctuating market conditions in the commercial real estate sector, industry professionals have consistently demonstrated remarkable dedication that positively impacts the communities in which they are located. We expect this year will eclipse the record number of submissions received in 2023, and we’re looking forward to honoring the best our industry has to offer,” said Lisa Ruggles, CoStar Group Senior Vice President of Operations.

Examples of winning submissions from 2024 include: a state-of-the-art, sustainable logistics and commercial hub in Ottawa that expertly incorporated design, mobility, sustainability and tenant diversity features; a 76-story mixed-use condominium high-rise that swiftly filled a large, vacant retail space with a transformative, high-end fitness and social experience in Toronto; the transformation of an underutilized site into a 102,000-square-foot, LEED silver certified warehouse facility on Long Island; and an anchor grocery store tenant helping to solidify Lexington, South Carolina as a retail hub.

In addition to a call for entries, CoStar Group is also searching for judges. To be considered for these roles, applicants must be a commercial real estate industry professional with deep knowledge of their respective market. If you fit these criteria and are interested in evaluating nominations, please email impactawards@costar.com by November 14, 2024.

For those looking to submit their work for awards consideration, CoStar Group is now accepting nominations through the website. Nominations will be accepted through January 31, 2025.

