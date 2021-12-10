CORRECTING and REPLACING Catalyst Launches Customer Success at the Center Summit Featuring Top Tech Leaders

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The second paragraph of the release should read: Catalyst has already booked prominent industry leaders to speak at the event, including Tom Ronen, Head of CS and Monday.com and Jay Nathan, Chief Customer Officer of HigherLogic. (instead of: Catalyst has already booked prominent industry leaders to speak at the event, including Tom Ronen, Head of CS and Monday.com, Junan Pang, Head of CS at Slack, and Jay Nathan, Chief Customer Officer of HigherLogic.)

The updated release reads:

Catalyst Launches Customer Success at the Center Summit Featuring Top Tech Leaders

Catalyst Software, a leading customer success software company, will be hosting a flagship virtual summit on January 20, the Customer Success at the Center Summit. This virtual summit will feature interviews, panels, and talks from top technology leaders who are making customer success the central pillar of their organizations.

Catalyst has already booked prominent industry leaders to speak at the event, including Tom Ronen, Head of CS and Monday.com and Jay Nathan, Chief Customer Officer of HigherLogic.

The summit will focus on practical, actionable strategies that will help companies and leaders learn how to bring customer success to the center of their company, increase revenue, and optimize the customer experience. Key sessions include:

How These CEOs Are Building Billion-Dollar Businesses Keeping Customer Success at the Center

How a properly designed Revenue Operations team enables $100M ARR and sustainable growth for IPOs or massive exits

How Top Global Companies Scale While Keeping Empathy at the Core of their Sales & CS Orgs

“Customer success is the most important factor in a modern business’ success,” says Edward Chiu, CEO and co-founder of Catalyst. “That’s why we’re so excited to bring together such knowledgeable and influential industry leaders to discuss ways businesses can rally and reorganize around the teams that know their customers the most.”

Inspiration for this summit came from a recent article written by Kevin Chiu, Catalyst’s co-founder and COO, where he detailed many of the strategies that Catalyst itself uses to keep customers at the center of their company.

“At Catalyst, we make it a top priority to ensure the customer is the focus of everything we do; from hiring to sales to product innovation and beyond. The purpose of both my article and the CS to the Center Summit is to share the specifics of how the best companies in the industry prioritize CS. We hope it will inspire other companies to take similar action, so that the focus on customer success becomes ubiquitous across the business ecosystem.”

About Catalyst Software

Catalyst is the intuitive and flexible Customer Success Platform built by CSMs, for CSMs. Catalyst helps Customer Success teams centralize siloed customer data, get a clear line of sight into customer health, and scale customer journeys that drive retention and growth. Catalyst provides robust integrations, flexible platform configuration, intuitive easy-to-adopt design, and deep CS expertise to overcome the most daunting roadblocks on the path to driving retention, scaling CS teams, and making Customer Success central to their organization.

Contacts

Mike Roberts



mike@getcatalyst.io

857-205-2421