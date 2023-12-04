CORRECTING and REPLACING Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. Convenes Cardiovascular Care & Risk Roundtable at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

The roundtable will bring together healthcare stakeholders to discuss operationalizing value-based care with novel risk-stratification strategies in the cardiovascular disease space

CARDIO DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS, INC. CONVENES CARDIOVASCULAR CARE & RISK ROUNDTABLE AT THE 42ND ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

The roundtable will bring together healthcare stakeholders to discuss operationalizing value-based care with novel risk-stratification strategies in the cardiovascular disease space

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDIO), a leader in artificial intelligence-driven precision cardiovascular medicine tests, today announced the company’s management will be attending the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place from January 8 to 11, 2024, in San Francisco, CA.





The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the preeminent healthcare event in the country and regularly convenes America’s healthcare leaders to discuss the latest trends and innovations across the country. This year, novel medical technologies, company updates, and advancing care in an uncertain market environment will be among the leading discussions.

In response to the growing focus among healthcare leaders on mitigating risk, including financial risk, in an increasingly uncertain market environment, Cardio Diagnostics is pleased to announce it will be presenting a roundtable session titled “Operationalizing Value-Based Care in Shared Risk Contracts: A Novel Model for Heart Disease Risk Management.” Family Medicine Specialists’ President, Jason Bellucci MBA and Dr. Ross Hoffman, the Chief Medical Officer of Centene, are among the participants. According to the American Journal of Managed Care, 75% of provider organizations had at least one value-based care contract with a commercial health plan or a Medicare Advantage Plan. With the rise of value-based risk contracts, Cardio Diagnostics and its scalable and highly sensitive epigenetic-genetic technologies is uniquely positioned to help operationalize value-based care risk mitigation strategies across the cardiovascular medicine continuum. By convening stakeholders across multiple healthcare verticals at this roundtable, the company aims to facilitate the development of more robust value-based care models for tackling heart disease risks to support better patient outcomes and innovative payer models.

The roundtable, moderated by CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics, Meesha Dogan PhD, aims to bridge theoretical and practical aspects of value-based care. It will focus on novel risk-stratification strategies in cardiovascular disease, a critical area in today’s healthcare. She shared that “our executive team is excited to have received another invitation to attend the conference from JP Morgan and look forward to the insights that will be shared.”

During this conference, Cardio Diagnostics management will also dedicate a portion of its time to meet with potential strategic partners, investors and equity analysts. If you would like to arrange a meeting with management, please email investors@cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend,” “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company’s ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and Forms 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

