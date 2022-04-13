CORRECTING and REPLACING CAES Celebrates Opening of RF Additive Manufacturing Laboratory

– New Exeter, NH laboratory provides cutting-edge 3D printed manufacturing services for next-generation aerospace and defense systems.

CAES CELEBRATES OPENING OF RF ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING LABORATORY

– New Exeter, NH laboratory provides cutting-edge 3D printed manufacturing services for next-generation aerospace and defense systems.

CAES, a leading provider of mission critical electronics, announced today the opening of its new state of the art RF additive manufacturing operations in Exeter, New Hampshire. The lab supports CAES’ partnership with SWISSto12, the leading provider of 3D printed technology for RF applications, and is dedicated to bringing additive manufacturing solutions to the United States aerospace and defense industry. Its official opening was hosted by Mike Kahn, CEO of CAES and the team celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by customers, employees as well as government officials including United States Senator Jeanne Shaheen and United States Representative Chris Pappas of New Hampshire.

“CAES is investing in the future and we are excited to open the doors to our new additive manufacturing lab which helps us further meet our customers’ next generation design needs for mission-ready RF systems,” said Mike Kahn, President and CEO, CAES. “3D printing has been a game changer in many manufacturing disciplines and we are excited in what this technology will do for RF components. This flight proven technology will allow us to rapidly go from design to manufacturing with much more complex components that were possible using traditional manufacturing.”

“I was thrilled to join the ribbon cutting ceremony at CAES to celebrate their new 3-D additive manufacturing lab. This cutting-edge technology will help this Exeter facility produce advanced electronics for space systems – which strengthen not only our national security but also for tracking weather systems to improve agriculture and commerce,” said Senator Shaheen. “I’m excited to see CAES grow its capacity so it can continue to be a hub of innovation and science. I’ll continue supporting CAES’ work to develop and manufacture advanced systems for New Hampshire and the nation.”

CAES’ new laboratory is a world class facility outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment dedicated to 3D printing of RF technology and has been identified as the leading facility to provide additive manufacturing services by top US aerospace and defense prime manufacturers. The proprietary printing and metal finishing offers the highest achievable RF performance on the market. The operations consist of dedicated equipment for 3D-printed RF technology design and manufacturing including a qualified laser powder bed fusion machine, associated process support equipment, proprietary metal finishing and plating line, and complete RF testing capability. In addition, CAES and SWISSto12 have a successful working partnership to provide custom additive manufacturing design services tailored to customer requirements. For more information, please visit www.caes.com/3dprinting.

About CAES

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most technologically challenging military and aerospace trusted systems. As the largest provider of mixed-signal and radiation-hardened technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF, microwave and millimeter wave, microelectronic, and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure world. On land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace, CAES’ extensive electronics and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com

