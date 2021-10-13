CORRECTING and REPLACING BYJU’S Strengthens Its Executive Team Amid North American Expansion

Global leader in personalized learning announces three new strategic hires and one promotion within its senior leadership team to solidify the company’s international expansion

BYJU’S STRENGTHENS ITS EXECUTIVE TEAM AMID NORTH AMERICAN EXPANSION

Global leader in personalized learning announces three new strategic hires and one promotion within its senior leadership team to solidify the company’s international expansion

BYJU’S, the world’s leading education technology company, today announces major developments to its senior leadership team including the appointment of Prateek Ranjan as BYJU’S FutureSchool Country Head & General Manager (GM) of North America, the promotion of Sajid Shariff to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Growth, and the addition of two executives to its global team, Aaron Kornblum as BYJU’S FutureSchool General Counsel and JP Schuerman as BYJU’S Head of Public Relations and Communications for International Expansion.

All senior leadership developments are announced on the heels of BYJU’S recent expansion to the North American market, which includes the recent acquisitions of Osmo, the company building a universe of hands-on play experiences, Epic, the leading digital reading platform and Tynker, the world’s top K-12 creative coding platform.

Intending to drive its goals in this new growth market, BYJU’S made these strategic senior leadership hires and promotions to help expand its worldwide leadership team. Together, all four bring decades of experience in consumer and family technology.

Prateek Ranjan will serve as the Country Head and GM of North America, where he will continue to grow the brand into the most preferred destination for supplemental learning. In this new role, Ranjan will build and establish short term and long term strategy for the business to deliver sustainable and exponential growth in North America, and plans to hire and develop top talent across all work streams to deliver the best customer experience throughout the customer journey. Ranjan brings over a decade of experience to BYJU’S FutureSchool, and was responsible for international and global expansion for Amazon and Facebook prior to coming to BYJU’S.

Sajid Shariff will act as SVP, Global Growth after serving as the Head of North America at BYJU’s FutureSchool, the fastest-growing ed-tech company in the world. Shariff will oversee the company’s growth functions across its nine global markets, ensuring the company is focused on sustainable growth, supported by strong business economics. Prior to joining BYJU’s FutureSchool, Shariff was the Head of Flagship Markets for OYO, the fastest growing hotel company in the world. There, he led the company’s growth in urban markets after successful rapid expansion into the West U.S. Prior to OYO, he served as management consultant at The Boston Consulting Group and Director and Chief of Staff at Sears. He is an engineer from IIT Bombay and a graduate of Stanford University.

Aaron Kornblum will serve as the first global General Counsel for BYJU’S FutureSchool, responsible for leading the company’s legal, regulatory and compliance matters. Kornblum brings more than two decades of legal experience across consumer online services at companies such as Microsoft, Improbable, and Bungie. During 14 years at Microsoft, Kornblum held leadership roles in both legal and engineering, and was named to the Puget Sound Business Journal’s prestigious “40 Under 40” list for his business and civic leadership. Kornblum started his legal career in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s (“JAG”) corps, serving as a military lawyer in the U.S., Europe, and Southwest Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University and a Juris Doctor from the Univ. of Wisconsin School of Law.

JP Schuerman will lead BYJU’S global expansion communication efforts with a mission to establish the company as a well-known, international brand. As a seasoned communications practitioner with over 20 years of experience, Schuerman brings an extensive amount of knowledge along with a background in both agency and in-house capacities. Most recently, Schuerman served as Head of Global Communications for Riot Games where he managed the corporate re-branding of Riot Games and its subsequent launch of several new game titles and a television show across more than 50 countries.

“We are excited to debut our world-class learning platform in the U.S. and announce the additions of four such strong leaders,” says Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S. “This marks the beginning of our long-term investment in education in the Americas and beyond, and each of them brings a unique depth of expertise in their respective fields. I look forward to seeing the critical role they will play in helping BYJU’S become a trusted tool for students worldwide.”

BYJU’S has created a range of innovative solutions that enable children to express their natural desire to learn and create. Today, the company’s educational technology is loved and trusted by over 100 million students around the world. In 2021, BYJU’S expanded its global footprint beyond India and the US to new markets including Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Learn more about BYJU’s at Byjus.com

About BYJU’S

Launched in 2015, BYJU’S is the global leader in personalized learning, and is beloved by 100 million students around the world. Founded by Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath, BYJU’S was created to unlock the love for learning for students K-12. By blending real-world and digital play in a seamless, active way, BYJU’S has created an opportunity for people to learn at their own pace and style with the support of an empowering network of 11,000+ global educators. The company is paving the way for new-age, geography-agnostic learning tools that sit at the cross-section of mobile, interactive content and personalized learning methodologies.

About BYJU’S FUTURESCHOOL:

BYJU’S FutureSchool is an interactive, learning platform that offers education programs on coding, math and music that are designed for students ages 6-18. Through the platform, students receive personalized attention with live access to a teacher in a one-on-one setting, as well as engaging hands-on activities. BYJU’S FutureSchool is on a mission to help students become creators and shift from passive to active learning by blending real-time feedback with lessons that generate creative outcomes. Part of BYJU’S, the world’s leading education technology company, BYJU’S FutureSchool seeks to help students unlock their love for learning through creative and engaging hands-on activities, best-in-class teachers, technology, and content. In 2021, BYJU’S FutureSchool expanded its global footprint beyond India and the US to new markets including Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. BYJU’S FutureSchool currently has over a million registered students in the US. Learn more at BYJUSFutureSchool.com.

