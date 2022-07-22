CORRECTING and REPLACING Blackhawk Network and Great Lakes Data Systems Collaborate to Drive Digital Payment Options for Midsize and Enterprise Businesses

Joint effort gives retailers of all sizes the ability to offer touch-free mobile payment options at checkout

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fourth paragraph, first sentence, should read a valued reseller partner (instead of one of the largest resellers). Fifth paragraph, second sentence, should read Blackhawk Network and LOC Software allows (instead of Blackhawk Network allows).

The updated release reads:

BLACKHAWK NETWORK AND GREAT LAKES DATA SYSTEMS COLLABORATE TO DRIVE DIGITAL PAYMENT OPTIONS FOR MIDSIZE AND ENTERPRISE BUSINESSES

Joint effort gives retailers of all sizes the ability to offer touch-free mobile payment options at checkout

As digital payments continue to make a major impact on how consumers shop and pay, payments innovator Blackhawk Network and leading sale systems innovator, Great Lakes Data Systems (GLDS), announced a joint effort to deliver innovative mobile payment technologies to retail point-of-sale (POS) systems. With GLDS’s focus on midsize businesses, this new collaboration delivers immense opportunity for those businesses to harness the power and consumer growth potential of digital payments.

Research from Blackhawk Network shows that with the growth of digital wallets, 59% of surveyed consumers have been using their digital wallet more frequently than before the pandemic began1. Of the digital payment tools available, 48% of consumers are using QR codes and barcodes on a mobile device more frequently over the last year, which is helping to bring a more seamless and connected payment experience to in-person shopping1. This leads to significant growth potential for businesses to adopt new point of sale technologies that can accept digital and mobile payments.

“The strong consumer adoption of digital payment systems has truly highlighted the need for retailers of all sizes to ensure that they are providing consumers with an easy and seamless payment experience,” said Tristan Roffey, VP & Group Head at Blackhawk Network. “Our partnership with Great Lakes Data Systems will allow a variety of businesses and retailers the same competitive access to digital payments as their competitors.”

With proven interfaces with more than 70 partner companies across all service verticals, GLDS, a valued reseller partner of LOC Software in the US, provides operators of all sizes with tier-one functionality at much lower prices than its tier-one competitors. Solutions from GLDS include both stand-alone and cloud-based billing, subscriber management, field management and provisioning software.

“We value providing our retail partners of all sizes the same access to the latest innovations and technologies to do business,” said Jason Baylis, President of Great Lakes Data Systems. “Our collaboration with Blackhawk Network and LOC Software allows us to provide retailers with new ways to engage their customers and gain consumer loyalty.”

Blackhawk is accelerating the digital payments transformation with the adoption and expansion of digital wallets, mobile apps and contactless payments. To learn more about Blackhawk Network’s suite of innovative payment solutions, please visit www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About Great Lakes Data Systems

Great Lakes Data Systems, Inc. (GLDS) provides small-to-medium broadband providers with market-leading billing, subscriber management and provisioning solutions. GLDS’ in-house and cloud-based solutions feature Digital & IPTV Authorization, VOD, convergent service provisioning, Credit Card/ACH processing and multi-touch customer self-care. GLDS has installed software for more than 400 operators in 49 U.S. states and 44 countries worldwide, offering “tier-one” features at significantly lower prices. For more information, visit www.glds.com.

WinCable is a registered trademark and WinForce tech, CableAnytime and WinCAP are trademarks of Great Lakes Data Systems, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 The “Payments EQ: Connecting Globally Through Digital Payments” is based on the findings of an internet-based survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network between March 2 and April 5, 2021. The sample size included over 13,000 respondents in nine countries.

Contacts

Geoff Renstrom



Geoff@fletchergroupllc.com

208-871-9280