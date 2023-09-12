CORRECTING and REPLACING Action for Children Selects IntelliCloud™ to Assist with Management of ARPA Funds Distribution

Enables application processing, funds distribution, and compliance reporting





COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, announced today that its press release issued September 07, 2023, 4:06 pm EDT inadvertently neglected to reference the period that Action for Children will administer child care scholarships, child care provider incentives, and provider sign-on bonuses funded by the City of Columbus and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners with American Rescue Plan dollars. The corrected press release is set forth in its entirety below.

ACTION FOR CHILDREN SELECTS INTELLICLOUD™ TO ASSIST WITH MANAGEMENT OF ARPA FUNDS DISTRIBUTION

COLUMBUS, Ohio–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, announces that Action for Children, a Child Care Resource and Referral agency for central Ohio families and child care professionals, implemented the Intellinetics’ IntelliCloud™ electronic document management platform to successfully administer child care scholarships, child care provider incentives, and provider sign-on bonuses funded by the City of Columbus and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners with American Rescue Plan dollars in 2022-2023.

Action for Children administers the Franklin County RISE scholarship program in partnership with the City of Columbus and Franklin County Board of Commissioners to support families with the rising cost of child care. The program is intended to help families who are facing the “benefits cliff” in which they make too much to qualify for Publicly Funded Child Care (PFCC) but too little to afford child care. The program has surpassed its goal to provide scholarships of up to $10,000 per year for 750 children.

Action for Children also administers child care provider incentives as part of Franklin County RISE which focus on: programs participating in Publicly Funded Child Care, improving Step Up to Quality ratings, or providing care during non-traditional hours.

In one of the first actions of Franklin County RISE, Action for Children administered individual $1,000 signing bonuses for eligible open child care positions in Franklin County, thanks to funding from the City of Columbus.

Action for Children turned to Intellinetics for assistance in building an applicant tracking and approval process which includes Intellinetics’ eForms processing solution along with the IntelliCloud electronic document management solution for reporting and long-term secure records storage.

Eligible families first complete a joint application with their child care provider. All the application forms are filled out and digitally signed online. The documents are then routed to Action for Children where they go through an approval process. When approved, the distribution of funds is managed through the same solution.

“We knew we needed a trusted partner to ensure our applicants for Franklin County RISE felt secure. Intellinetics provided a best-in-class option for us, for the applicants and for our partners,” said Dr. Eric J. Karolak, Chief Executive Officer of Action for Children.

“Being able to process the number of applications we had, and in the timeframe our partners and families required, was at the forefront of our decision process. It had to be right, it had to be efficient, and most importantly, secure. With Intellinetics, we were able to launch this critical program in just one month.”

“Access to child care is a key tool for families to participate in the economy, for businesses to be able to have the workers they need, and for our economy to be able to thrive,” stated James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “ARPA funded programs provide both new opportunities and challenges. Our solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated and compliance-intensive markets by making content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies, and growth.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow, and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit https://www.intellinetics.com/.

About Action for Children

Action for Children is the local child care resource and referral agency for central Ohio and is committed to assuring quality early learning experiences for all children. Their services focus on transforming the lives of children by supporting the everyday heroes who most influence our children’s early growth: care givers, educators, parents, and guardians. To learn more, visit http://www.actionforchildren.org/.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future adoption in certain markets, future growth, future market share, and other intentions, beliefs, and expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions including inflationary pressures, a general economic downturn, Intellinetics’ ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.

