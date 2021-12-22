CORRECTING and REPLACING Accenture Named Leader for B2B Commerce in Industrial Manufacturing by Analyst Firm IDC

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release dated December 16, 2021 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

Accenture Named Leader for B2B Commerce in Industrial Manufacturing by Analyst Firm IDC

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in business-to-business (B2B) commerce for industrial manufacturing in a new report from research firm IDC.

The report, “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Commerce Services for Industrial Manufacturing 2021 Vendor Assessment,” analyzes the capabilities of eight Information Technology service providers that help industrial manufacturing companies globally execute their B2B commerce strategies and implement B2B commerce solutions.

The assessments provide businesses with a framework to measure the service providers against criteria such as delivery model, portfolio mix and value delivered to clients; and for functionality and pricing model, which measures each firm’s strategy, scope of services, innovation and investments, and delivery capabilities.

The IDC MarketScape notes that “Accenture has strong thought leadership in the domain of industrial B2B digital commerce and in digital transformation of industrial manufacturers’ sales” and that “Client reference interviews have shown that Accenture is highly recognized for its technology competence and project experience.”

Thomas Rinn, global Industrial sector lead for Accenture said, “In their effort to deliver seamless digital purchasing experiences to compete with established e-commerce players, industrial companies are focused on developing customer-driven digital sales offerings that can help them respond quickly to shifts in demand and identify leads efficiently. We’re thrilled to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in helping industrial companies transform their sales processes to meet changing customer demand and create a superior purchasing experience.”

Stefanie Naujoks, a research director at IDC and co-author of the report, said, “Accenture has earned a Leader position based on the strides it has made as an advisory and system integration partner with industry-leading platforms; and significant market success as a result of deal wins of B2B commerce engagements in major markets.”

An excerpt of the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Commerce Services for Industrial Manufacturing 2021 Vendor Assessment” (Doc #EUR148242121, October 2021) is available here.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture’s Industrial industry group helps industrial clients shift gears for growth in an ever-changing business environment making sure they capitalize on the opportunities of the Industrial Renaissance. To learn more, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/industries/industrial-equipment-index.

