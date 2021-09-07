CORRECTING and REPLACING 9/11 Day Partners with Epik to Produce First-Ever NFT Metaverse Multi-Game Fundraiser to Support 20th Anniversary of September 11th

NYC Artists, Industry Leading Game Studios including The Sandbox, Atom Universe, Ready Games, Playtika and Others Collaborate to Support 9/11 Day with Exclusive In-Game Events, Digital Collectibles and NFTs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$EPIK #AtomUniverse–Please replace the release dated August 31, 2021 with the following corrected version due to revisions to the sixth paragraph. Sixth paragraph should read:

Epik will drop a new set of NFTs each week from the collection’s different artists in a campaign leading up to the September 11 anniversary. The exclusive artwork will then be auctioned off or sold, with all NFT net proceeds from the in-game events donated to 9/11 Day, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Drops will occur on September 7, and September 11.

The updated release reads:

9/11 DAY PARTNERS WITH EPIK TO PRODUCE FIRST-EVER NFT METAVERSE MULTI-GAME FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF SEPTEMBER 11TH

NYC Artists, Industry Leading Game Studios including The Sandbox, Atom Universe, Ready Games, Playtika and Others Collaborate to Support 9/11 Day with Exclusive In-Game Events, Digital Collectibles and NFTs

Epik, the leading global licensing agency placing brands into video games, today announced their partnership with 9/11 Day, the nonprofit that successfully worked to establish the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as a federally-recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance (“9/11 Day”), as its official NFT partner supporting the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 National Day of Service.

For the very first time, a group of video games will collaborate for charity under a collective campaign supporting 9/11 Day, and spearheaded by Epik. This groundbreaking concept took months of coordination and hard work to develop and will reach tens of millions of users worldwide.

Being selected as the exclusive NFT provider means Epik will help launch 9/11 Day’s first-ever NFT fundraiser with a goal to drive awareness and contributions for the nonprofit, particularly among younger audiences and avid gamers who may not be familiar with the organization or its cause. To accomplish this, Epik is collaborating with several of its longstanding game partners, including NFT Metaverse, Avakin Life, Atom Universe, five separate Ready Game titles, Playtika and others, to launch exclusive in-game events, digital collectibles and NFTs to promote the fundraising campaign and National Day of Service.

“Epik is proud to have been chosen to strategize and work with 9/11 Day. We feel strongly that the right move is to bring them into the Metaverse and NFTs by rallying the leading gaming platforms to help establish the first ever multi-game charity campaign. It’s an exciting new way for the organization to engage audiences and supporters,” said Victor David, Co-Founder & CEO, Epik. “It’s an honor to support 9/11 Day with what we do best – creating one-of-a-kind digital experiences. This is a cause we all believe in, and we are super grateful that many of our video game clients stepped up and opened up their doors to offer this brand-new collective form of engagement.”

On top of pioneering this first-of-its-kind awareness and charity campaign, Epik has curated a collection of NFT artwork created by famous artists with ties to New York and who are passionate to give back and inspire. This includes Vladimir Nazarov, Cope2, Jason Naylor, Michael Rieger, Studio 502, AWTT, Jerome Gastaldi and many others.

Epik will drop a new set of NFTs each week from the collection’s different artists in a campaign leading up to the September 11 anniversary. The exclusive artwork will then be auctioned off or sold, with all NFT net proceeds from the in-game events donated to 9/11 Day, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Drops will occur on September 7, and September 11.

The official 9/11 Day NFT collection is available for purchase at the Epik Prime Marketplace (epikprime.com).

For more information about 9/11 Day, please visit www.911day.org

About Epik

With more than 300 AAA videogaming clients, Epik is the leading global licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide with the largest digital ecosystem with hundreds of the world’s most popular entertainment brands. Epik is widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectables, NFTs and exclusive experiences powered by an interoperable proprietary cross-chain technology. Epik is the first licensing agency to bring brands into AAA games with NFTs and digital merchandise. Clients include ViacomCBS, Warner Music, Garena, Tencent and Universal Music Group. Users must be 18 years of age or older to use the Epik Prime Marketplace. Epik, with the $EPIK Prime token, was one of the first companies to successfully launch on Huobi Prime, a Tier-1 crypto exchange run by Huobi Global with an average $8.9B USD in trading volume every 24 hours.

Contacts

Andrew Laszacs



Bob Gold & Associates



310–320–2010 – office



Epik@bobgoldpr.com