CORRECTING and REPLACING 1Kosmos BlockID Receives iBeta Certification for Live Biometrics

Passwordless, Distributed Digital Identity Platform Achieves Highest Confidence Score in Compliance Testing for 21 CFR 1311.116 Standard

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#21CFR1311116test–Please replace the release dated February 8, 2022 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

1KOSMOS BLOCKID RECEIVES IBETA CERTIFICATION FOR LIVE BIOMETRICS

Passwordless, Distributed Digital Identity Platform Achieves Highest Confidence Score in Compliance Testing for 21 CFR 1311.116 Standard

1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced the live biometrics capabilities of its BlockID platform achieved a false match rate (FMR) of less than 0.1% at 95% confidence interval in iBeta’s 21 CFR 1311.116 test. This certification provides BlockID users the assurance that identity, the private data stored on the device and the access it grants to online information are securely protected.

BlockID produced zero false matches in 200 live biometric attempts on iOS and Android devices. The tests, performed by internationally recognized independent third-party testing and quality assurance organization iBeta, validate the reliability of BlockID for accurately performing live biometrics for identity proofing. This latest certification establishes BlockID as the only unified identity proofing and passwordless authentication platform to comply with FIDO2, NIST and iBeta standards.

“Preventing false matches in live biometrics is both critical for identity proofing in sensitive applications and extremely hard to accomplish. Not only did BlockID meet iBeta’s FMR requirements, we exceeded them,” said Rohan Pinto, CTO of 1Kosmos. “Our compliance with the 21 CFR, FIDO2 and NIST standards provides customers full confidence in the reliability and accuracy of our live identity verification capabilities.”

1Kosmos unifies identity proofing and authentication for employees, customers and citizens to enable secure passwordless access to sensitive applications, data and resources. BlockID is the only platform in the industry to be certified for iBeta, NIST 800-63-3 and FIDO which allows organizations and government agencies to onboard users with certainty on who they say they are in the digital world. It also performs an instant IAL2 certified identity verification without requiring the individual to be present at a physical location, and stores user data encrypted in a private, permissioned blockchain.

To view the 1Kosmos iBeta certification report visit:



https://www.ibeta.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/1Kosmos-Biometric-Subsystem-Certification-Report-V2.0-1.pdf

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital with headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:



Marc Gendron



Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos



marc@mgpr.net

617-877-7480