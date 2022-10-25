Corporación El Rosado in Ecuador Selects Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Transform Shopping Experience with Self Checkout System 7

Following successful pilots, El Rosado to install 400 self-checkout units

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#weareretail–A transformative shopping experience is coming to Corporación El Rosado’s customers in Ecuador. The company is the first in the country to select Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ Self Checkout System 7 and will install 400 units in more than 150 stores to usher in the innovative, intuitive and friendly shopper experience for consumers.





“We are pleased to embark on this exciting expansion of our relationship with El Rosado supported by regional business partner 33º Sur,” says Bill Campbell, Senior Vice President Head of Global Sales at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Equally as important is how Corporación El Rosado engaged its employees and customers throughout the initial process of transformation and innovation that the company is carrying out. Being the first to implement this technology has many advantages for El Rosado as they can create a competitive advantage by defining a whole new level of customer experience for their shoppers.”

Offering an alternative checkout experience for its shoppers as well as facing the industry’s reduced workforce challenges, El Rosado sought the consultative approach of Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions and Chilean-based business partner, 33º Sur, for a solution that would meet its strategic needs to serve its customers and reduce the pressure at checkout. The trio initiated self-checkout system pilots in three stores showing an immediate, strong usage adoption among users within the first week of around 25 percent. The pilot employed both cash and cashless models, with the cash version demonstrating a higher rate of use in the country.

Corporación El Rosado had the opportunity to test the solution in real life to better understand which model would resonate with their customers and their business. Working together, the team observed how almost immediately, shoppers felt comfortable with the ease of use of the system and were delighted with the ability to transact their order themselves during their check-out process. The pilot in the company’s Mini neighborhood concept stores demonstrated how they could improve their operations and deliver an enhanced shopping experience for their consumers.

Toshiba’s Self Checkout System 7 puts consumers in control of their shopping experience. This checkout solution gives customers the speed and ease they need in stores by eliminating wait times. El Rosado will begin installation in January 2023, with the first 112 units and the remainder to roll out in a phased approach.

“The flexibility to configure and customize Toshiba’s self-checkout solution was a success key for the adoption,” says Andres Trujillo, co-founder of 33º Sur. “Different store formats, with customers with different expectations and shopping behaviors, can be served with a single solution. The centralized reporting system provided us with valuable information to adjust the precise parameters to improve the user experience at stores.”

Corporación El Rosado is one of the most important companies in Ecuador. In addition to being an example of innovation and development, it generates thousands of jobs throughout its operation. The corporation multi-faceted, with 14 different banners including chain of supermarkets, toy stores, department stores, home centers, music and video stores, distributed in the country’s most important cities.

33º Sur Is a Chilean company that exports solutions and services designed for the retail of the future. We apply technology and innovation in a process of co-creation with our clients to deliver software: well designed, tailored and steadily adding value.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we advance the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

