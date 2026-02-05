Corpay Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

4th Quarter: 21% revenue growth, 11% organic revenue growth, and 13% adjusted EPS growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY), the corporate payments company, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

"We had a strong finish to 2025, with fourth quarter revenue, organic revenue and adjusted net income per share finishing ahead of expectations," said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, Corpay, Inc. "We were an active corporate development shop, closing the second largest acquisition in the Company’s history, as well as two significant strategic investments. Our 2025 exit rate and accretive deals create a strong set-up for 2026, as we accelerate our rotation to more corporate payments," concluded Clarke.

Financial Results for Fourth Quarter of 2025:

GAAP Results

Revenues increased 21% to $1,248.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $1,034.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income 2 increased 8% to $264.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $246.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

increased 8% to $264.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $246.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income per diluted share2 increased 9% to $3.75 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $3.44 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Results1

Organic revenue growth 1 was 11% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

was 11% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 18% to $712.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $605.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

increased 18% to $712.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $605.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income 1,2 increased 11% to $423.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $383.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

increased 11% to $423.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $383.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income per diluted share1,2 increased 13% to $6.04 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $5.36 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"Organic revenue growth was 11% for the third consecutive quarter, driven by our two largest segments delivering double digit organic growth," said Peter Walker, chief financial officer, Corpay, Inc. "Our corporate payments segment delivered 16% organic revenue growth, inclusive of a 200 basis point headwind from float revenue compression due to lower interest rates. We also repurchased 1.7 million shares for $500 million in the fourth quarter," concluded Walker.

Financial Results for Full Year 2025:

GAAP Results

Revenues increased 14% to $4.5 billion in 2025, compared with $4.0 billion in 2024.

Net income increased 7% to $1.1 billion in 2025, compared with $1.0 billion in 2024.

Net income per diluted share increased 8% to $15.03 in 2025, compared with $13.97 per diluted share in 2024.

Non-GAAP Results1

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 13% to $2.6 billion in 2025, compared with $2.3 billion in 2024.

increased 13% to $2.6 billion in 2025, compared with $2.3 billion in 2024. Adjusted net income increased 11% to $1.5 billion in 2025, compared with $1.4 billion in 2024.

Adjusted net income per diluted share increased 12% to $21.38 in 2025, compared with $19.01 in 2024.

"2025 was a very successful year for Corpay. We delivered 10% organic revenue growth along with $21.38 of earnings per share,” said Ron Clarke. "We deployed over $4.3 billion in capital, expanding our position in Corporate Payments with our largest cross border acquisition to date, while repurchasing $782 million of Corpay stock," concluded Clarke.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook:

“Our 2026 outlook calls for 16% revenue and 22% adjusted earnings per share growth at the midpoint. Our earnings outlook is driven by strong business fundamentals, accretive acquisitions and a favorable macro,” said Peter Walker. “We expect full year 2026 organic revenue growth of 10%, continued tight expense management and our fourth quarter share repurchases to drive meaningful 2026 adjusted earnings per share growth.”

For fiscal year 2026, Corpay, Inc.'s financial guidance1 is as follows:

Total revenues between $5,215 million and $5,315 million;

Net income between $1,344 million and $1,438 million;

Net income per diluted share between $19.49 and $20.49;

Adjusted net income between $1,762 million and $1,856 million; and

Adjusted net income per diluted share between $25.50 and $26.50.

Corpay’s guidance assumptions are as follows for the full year:

Weighted average U.S. fuel prices equal to $2.90 per gallon;

Fuel price spreads flat with the 2025 average; and

Foreign exchange rates equal to the January 2026, 60 day average;

Interest expense between $370 million and $400 million;

Free cashflow is used to pay down debt;

Approximately 70 million fully diluted shares outstanding;

An adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 25% to 27%; and

No impact related to material acquisitions or divestitures not closed.

First Quarter of 2026 Outlook:

“First quarter organic revenue growth is expected to be 9% at the midpoint and adjusted EPS is expected to grow over 20%. Revenue and adjusted EPS are expected to build significantly over the year as organic revenue grows and we realize deal synergies,” said Peter Walker.

Conference Call:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Corpay’s beliefs, assumptions, expectations and future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “seek,” “project,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “should,” the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on preliminary information, internal estimates and management’s assumptions, expectations and plans about future conditions, events and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to many uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as risks related to our ability to successfully execute our strategic plan, manage our growth and achieve our performance targets; the impact of macroeconomic conditions, including any recession or economic downturn that has occurred or may occur in the future, and whether expected trends, including retail fuel prices, fuel price spreads, fuel transaction patterns, electric vehicle adoption, retail lodging prices, foreign exchange rates and interest rates trends develop as anticipated, and whether we are able to develop and implement successful strategies in light of these trends; our ability to attract new and retain existing partners, fuel merchants, and lodging providers, their promotion and support of our products, and their financial performance; our ability to successfully manage the derivative financial instruments that we use in our Cross-Border solutions to manage our exposure to various market risks, including changes in foreign exchange rates; the failure of management assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market, interest rate, interchange fees, foreign exchange rates, and credit conditions, including changes in borrowers’ credit risks and payment behaviors; the risk of higher borrowing costs and adverse financial market conditions impacting our funding and liquidity, and any reduction in our credit ratings; our ability to successfully manage our credit risks and the sufficiency of our allowance for expected credit losses; our ability to securitize our trade receivables; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, data breaches or failures of information security controls, or other technology or cybersecurity-related incidents that may compromise our systems or customers’ information; any disruptions in the operations of our computer systems and data centers; the operational and political risks and compliance and regulatory risks and costs associated with international operations; the impact of international conflicts, including between Russia and Ukraine, as well as within the Middle East, on the global economy or our business and operations; the impact of changes in global tariff and trade policies and potential retaliatory actions by affected countries; our ability to develop and implement new technology, products, and services; any alleged infringement of intellectual property rights of others and our ability to protect our intellectual property; the regulation, supervision, and examination of our business by foreign and domestic governmental authorities, as well as litigation and regulatory actions, including the lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC); the impact of regulations and related requirements relating to privacy, information security and data protection; derivative and hedging activities; use of third-party vendors and other third-party business relationships; and failure to comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-terrorism financing laws; changes in our senior management team and our ability to attract, motivate and retain qualified personnel consistent with our strategic plan; tax legislation initiatives or challenges to our tax positions and/or interpretations, and state sales tax rules and regulations; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, such as our recent acquisition of a partnership interest in AvidXchange and the acquisition of Alpha, including, without limitation, the time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; our ability to remediate material weaknesses and the ongoing effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, as well as the other risks and uncertainties identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the 2024 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC made by us. These factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from any forward-looking statement made herein. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to update any such statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by law. You may access Corpay’s SEC filings for free by visiting the SEC web site at www.sec.gov.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, which are used by the Company as supplemental measures to evaluate its overall operating performance. The Company’s definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein may differ from similarly titled measures used by others, including within our industry. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, we believe we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing strategic initiatives. See the appendix for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The Company refers to free cash flow, cash net income and adjusted net income attributable to Corpay interchangeably, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net income attributable to Corpay is calculated as net income attributable to Corpay, adjusted to eliminate (a) non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to stock-based compensation awards, (b) amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts, intangible assets, amortization of the premium recognized on the purchase of receivables and amortization attributable to the Company's noncontrolling interest, (c) integration and deal related costs, and (d) other non-recurring items, including unusual credit losses, certain discrete tax items, the impact of business dispositions, impairment losses, asset write-offs, restructuring costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, taxes associated with stock-based compensation programs, losses and gains on foreign currency transactions, redemption value adjustment for a non-controlling interest and legal settlements and related legal fees. We adjust net income for the tax effect of adjustments using our effective income tax rate, exclusive of certain discrete tax items. We calculate adjusted net income attributable to Corpay and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Corpay to eliminate the effect of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted net income attributable to Corpay and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Corpay are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per diluted share or cash flow from operations, as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash stock-based compensation expense from adjusted net income because non-cash equity grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time and stock-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our core operating performance. We also believe that amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon their financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of their acquired intangible assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired; therefore, we have excluded amortization expense from our adjusted net income. Integration and deal related costs represent business acquisition transaction costs, professional services fees, short-term retention bonuses and system migration costs, etc., that are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business. We also believe that certain expenses, discrete tax items, gains on business disposition, recoveries (e.g. legal settlements, write-off of customer receivable, etc.), gains and losses on investments, taxes related to stock-based compensation programs and impairment losses do not necessarily reflect how our investments and business are performing. We adjust net income for the tax effect of each of these adjustments using the effective tax rate during the period, exclusive of discrete tax items.

Organic revenue growth is calculated as revenue growth in the current period adjusted for the impact of changes in the macroeconomic environment (to include fuel price, fuel price spreads and changes in foreign exchange rates) over revenue in the comparable prior period adjusted to include or remove the impact of acquisitions and/or divestitures, inclusive of changes in operational and capital structure, and non-recurring items that have occurred subsequent to that period. We believe that organic revenue growth on a macro-neutral, one-time item, and consistent acquisition/divestiture/non-recurring item basis is useful to investors for understanding the performance of Corpay.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, interest expense, net, other expense (income), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, goodwill impairment, investment loss/gain and other operating, net. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and other one-time items including certain legal expenses, restructuring costs and integration and deal related costs and other items as listed above for adjusted net income. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are defined as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Corpay, adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Corpay, organic revenue growth, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; and

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY), the Corporate Payments Company, is a global S&P 500 provider of commercial cards (e.g, business cards, fleet cards, virtual cards) and AP modernization solutions (e.g., invoice and payments automation, cross border payments) to businesses worldwide. Our solutions “keep business moving” and result in our customers better controlling purchases, mitigating fraud, and ultimately spending less. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

1 Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP results are provided in Exhibit 1, 5 and 6 attached. Additional supplemental data is provided in Exhibits 2-4. A reconciliation of GAAP guidance to non-GAAP guidance is provided in Exhibit 7. 2 Net income, net income per diluted share, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share is amount attributable to Corpay.

Corpay, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues, net $ 1,248,226 $ 1,034,431 21 % $ 4,528,403 $ 3,974,589 14 % Expenses: Processing 260,055 228,780 14 % 969,177 869,085 12 % Selling 138,026 97,514 42 % 478,988 380,906 26 % General and administrative 220,464 158,176 39 % 733,028 616,874 19 % Depreciation and amortization 116,602 92,440 26 % 393,303 351,088 12 % Goodwill impairment — 90,000 NM — 90,000 NM Gain on disposition, net (53,433 ) (121,310 ) NM (42,261 ) (121,310 ) NM Other operating, net 2,038 483 NM 2,060 789 161 % Total operating expenses 683,752 546,083 25 % 2,534,295 2,187,432 16 % Operating income 564,474 488,348 16 % 1,994,108 1,787,157 12 % Other expenses: Other expense, net 52,079 6,173 NM 46,985 13,961 NM Interest expense, net 113,019 94,837 19 % 403,848 383,043 5 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — % 1,596 5,040 (68 )% Total other expenses, net 165,098 101,010 63 % 452,429 402,044 13 % Income before income taxes 399,376 387,338 3 % 1,541,679 1,385,113 11 % Provision for income taxes 133,760 141,334 (5 )% 469,731 381,381 23 % Net income 265,616 246,004 8 % 1,071,948 1,003,732 7 % Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,132 49 NM 2,122 (14 ) NM Net income attributable to Corpay $ 264,484 $ 245,955 8 % $ 1,069,826 $ 1,003,746 7 % Basic earnings per share* $ 3.79 $ 3.52 8 % $ 15.23 $ 14.27 7 % Diluted earnings per share* $ 3.75 $ 3.44 9 % $ 15.03 $ 13.97 8 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 69,377 69,946 70,137 70,331 Diluted shares 70,123 71,463 71,058 71,848 *For 2025, Basic and Diluted earnings per share amounts are determined under the two-class method NM - Not Meaningful

Corpay, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,496,920 $ 1,553,642 Restricted cash 6,495,020 2,902,703 Accounts and other receivables (less allowance) 2,156,553 2,090,500 Securitized accounts receivable — restricted for securitization investors 1,823,000 1,323,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,002,621 806,024 Total current assets 13,974,114 8,675,869 Property and equipment, net 472,310 377,705 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 10,802,551 8,395,109 Other assets 1,170,034 508,348 Total assets $ 26,419,009 $ 17,957,031 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity Current liabilities: Customer deposits 8,125,075 3,266,126 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,836,946 2,671,781 Securitization facility 1,823,000 1,323,000 Current portion of notes payable and lines of credit 1,522,530 1,446,974 Total current liabilities 14,307,551 8,707,881 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 6,656,157 5,226,106 Deferred income taxes 614,345 439,176 Other noncurrent liabilities 612,279 437,879 Total noncurrent liabilities 7,882,781 6,103,161 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 302,000 — Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 132 131 Additional paid-in capital 3,970,077 3,811,131 Retained earnings 10,264,751 9,196,405 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,392,154 ) (1,713,996 ) Treasury stock (8,958,942 ) (8,171,329 ) Total Corpay stockholders’ equity 3,883,864 3,122,342 Noncontrolling interest 42,813 23,647 Total equity 3,926,677 3,145,989 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 26,419,009 $ 17,957,031

Corpay, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 1,071,948 $ 1,003,732 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 131,164 120,106 Stock-based compensation 102,637 116,724 Provision for credit losses on accounts and other receivables 122,642 103,133 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 21,065 7,994 Amortization of intangible assets and premium on receivables 262,139 230,982 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,596 5,040 Deferred income taxes (27,904 ) (64,718 ) Goodwill impairment — 90,000 Gain on disposition of business (42,261 ) (121,310 ) Other non-cash operating expense, net 19,296 1,028 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions/disposition) (162,421 ) 447,854 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,499,901 1,940,565 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired* 1,933,783 (821,924 ) Purchases of property and equipment (200,756 ) (175,176 ) Investment in equity method investment (578,446 ) — Proceeds from disposition, net of cash 58,209 185,506 Other 14,572 4,117 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,227,362 (807,477 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock 67,770 428,224 Repurchase of common stock (782,818 ) (1,287,998 ) Contribution from redeemable noncontrolling interest 300,000 — Borrowings on securitization facility, net 500,000 16,000 Deferred financing costs (38,825 ) (8,493 ) Proceeds from notes payable 1,650,000 825,000 Principal payments on notes payable (197,140 ) (140,050 ) Borrowings from revolver 12,134,000 9,989,000 Payments on revolver (12,071,000 ) (9,278,000 ) Borrowings (payments) on swing line of credit, net 692 (140,713 ) Other (928 ) 2,019 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,561,751 404,989 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash 246,581 (223,267 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,535,595 1,314,810 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 4,456,345 3,141,535 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 8,991,940 $ 4,456,345 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest, net $ 491,373 $ 496,098 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 510,441 $ 374,039 *With the acquisition of Alpha Group, the purchase price included approximately $4.5B in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, for which there were corresponding customer deposit liabilities assumed.

