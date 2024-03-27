Corpay Cross-Border Appoints Oliver Morris as new Head of Institutional Fund Services, EMEA

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corpay1 (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has appointed private equity and fund administration industry veteran Oliver (Oli) Morris as their new Head of Institutional Fund Services, EMEA. In this newly created role, Oli will be accountable for collaborating with the executive and regional team members to develop and implement a comprehensive go to market strategy, along with establishing the operational and product roadmaps to effectively service and grow Corpay’s business within the institutional fund services segment across the EMEA region.





With over 18 years’ experience, Oli is a dynamic, well-regarded and experienced leader within the private equity and fund administration sectors across EMEA. Oli joins Corpay from TDR Capital, an upper mid-market Private Equity firm with over €15B in total fund assets under management, where he held the role as Head of Fund Operations. Prior to this, he was the Global Head of Private Equity at Sanne, a premier global fund administrator which was acquired by the Apex Group in 2022.

“I am thrilled to have a professional of Oli’s calibre joining us in this key role. His wealth of leadership experience across both the private equity and fund administration industries is perfectly aligned with Corpay’s needs as we build out this exciting new business across the UK and European markets,” said Andrew Shortreid, SVP Global Institutional Sales, Corpay Cross-Border. “With global fundraising by alternative strategies continuing to exceed US$1 trillion per year, and traditional financial institutions facing numerous constraints to serving this market effectively, we see a tremendous opportunity to expand Corpay’s institutional offering into the broad area of fund services. With Oli heading up this business line for us, I am confident that Corpay will attract some of the top talent and customers from across the region.”

“I am very excited to be joining the Corpay team at this major milestone to continue the expansion into the institutional and funds sector,” said Oliver Morris, Head of Institutional Fund Services, EMEA, Corpay Cross-Border. “Whilst the market continues to deal with the changing global landscape of financial institutions, Corpay is committed to building new and innovative solutions to enable effective and efficient global capital flows in partnership with asset managers and their service providers.”

