Home Business Wire Coro Health, LLC Announces New Vice President of Spirituality
Business Wire

Coro Health, LLC Announces New Vice President of Spirituality

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corofaith–Coro Health, the leading provider of therapeutic music and spiritual support in the healthcare industry, announced the hiring of Hillary Geisler, MA, as Vice President of Spirituality.


Hillary spent over two decades in the High Tech/Content Management industry, and the last 10 years in Spiritual Care as a spiritual director, awareness coach and leadership consultant.

Hillary will oversee CoroFaith, an inter-faith digital therapeutic streaming service providing individualized spiritual support continuity for people in various healthcare settings such as hospitals, long-term care, treatment centers and aging-in place communities. CoroFaith draws from a broad spectrum of faith and wisdom traditions (Catholic, Christian, Buddhist, General Spirituality, Jewish & Islam) to offer prayers, meditations, sacred texts, education, interactive spiritual exercises and more.

“Clinical research continues to show the benefits of spiritual support in healthcare. At the same time, the pastoral care industry has been greatly hindered by Covid, creating a massive gap in spiritual support service,” said Co-Founder, David Schofman. “We are very excited to have Hillary join our team and lead the evolution of CoroFaith.”

“As a fellow seeker, I am very passionate about the influence of spirituality in providing meaning, purpose and belonging in every stage of life,” shared Geisler. “I feel like my background in technology, product development, marketing and spirituality all have culminated into this great opportunity to help shape CoroFaith. I hold great reverence for all faith and wisdom traditions and look forward to expanding a diverse and inclusive spiritual program with CoroFaith.”

Hillary has a BA in English from the University of Texas, Austin and an MA in Spiritual Formation from Seminary of the Southwest. She is the co-founder of the Institute for Soul-Centered Life and Leadership.

About Coro Health, LLC

Coro Health, a digital therapeutics company based in Austin, Texas and is the leading provider of therapeutic music and spiritual support within the healthcare industry. Serving over 5,000 locations, Coro Health is the industry leading therapeutic streaming service and has been clinically proven to reduce agitation and depression. For more information or a demonstration, please visit www.corohealth.com or email Hillary@corohealth.com.

Contacts

Debi Cost

debi@corohealth.com
(512) 710-9861

Articoli correlati

Grain Management-Backed Y-COM Welcomes David Schoenberger as CFO

Business Wire Business Wire -
Schoenberger brings decades of executive financial management experience in the telecommunications industry MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Young’s Communications, LLC (“Y-COM” or the...
Continua a leggere

TransPerfect Music City Bowl Sets Record with $32 Million of Total Economic Impact for Nashville

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today...
Continua a leggere

Varos Emerges from Stealth with $4M Seed Round to Revolutionize Competitive Analytics and Break Data Silos

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varos, a data sharing platform helping companies compare their KPIs to their peers,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Grain Management-Backed Y-COM Welcomes David Schoenberger as CFO

Business Wire