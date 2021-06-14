CoreStack Wins People’s Choice Stevie® Award In 2021 American Business Awards®

Also Named Gold Stevie® Award Winner in Enterprise Cloud Governance and Best New Cloud Infrastructure Solution

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$aws #cloudcompliance—CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud on their terms by helping them achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced that it was named the winner of People’s Choice Stevie® Award in the 2021 Annual American Business Awards® for Favorite New Products, close on the heels of winning the Gold Stevie® Award in the Cloud Infrastructure category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards. This recognition further endorses CoreStack’s AI-powered multi-cloud governance solutions that enable enterprises to decrease cloud costs while increasing operational efficiencies by governing cloud operations, security, cost, access, and resources, as well as assuring 100% cloud compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & AWS Well Architected Framework (WAF).

The People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 92,000 votes were cast in people’s choice categories this year. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs’ new product categories were included in people’s choice voting. More than 3,800 nominations were submitted to this year’s American Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories.

In the words of one of the American Awards Judges “CoreStack’s cloud governance solution is impressive in that it covers compliance aspects, security, and cost optimization. The AI-powered solution also means that they can detect security threats that evolve continuously. The artifacts provided are sufficient to assess the impact of this solution. The product/platform perfectly fits into this category. This product needs to be recognized.”

CoreStack’s award-winning cloud governance solution is at the leading edge of FinOps, SecOps, and CloupOps related solutions for enterprises adopting multi-cloud strategies. CoreStack’s next generation solutions tackle operational complexities, security and regulatory compliance, and unabated cloud costs, which if not managed well, can derail digital transformation. CoreStack helps enterprises overcome these challenges with deeper cloud visibility, governance guardrails, and automatic remediation. Built on cloud-native services, CoreStack uses a unique Cloud-as-Code approach which uses deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology.

“We are thrilled about this recognition as a People’s Choice Stevie® Award winner and thank our customers for all the support. Both the People’s Choice and Gold Stevie awards are judged by industry experts who understand the complexity of cloud governance and management,” said Bala Vishwanath, Chief Marketing Officer at CoreStack. “These awards are a testimony to our capabilities in this space. We believe our innovative cloud governance solutions are truly at the forefront of the industry.”

More information about CoreStack can be found at www.corestack.io.

About CoreStack

CoreStack, an AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud on their terms by helping them rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes across FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & Well Architected Framework (WAF). Enterprises face significant cloud challenges including unpredictable and unabated cloud costs, ever growing security risks, stringent regulatory compliance needs and operational complexities as they navigate the digital transformation journey. CoreStack helps enterprises overcome these challenges by offering deeper cloud visibility, preventative governance guardrails, and automatic remediation. With a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that uses deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, connector-less model, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology, CoreStack continually innovates to harness the real power of cloud. CoreStack works with many large global customers across multiple industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Telecommunications, Technology and Government. The company is backed by venture investors including Iron Pillar, Dallas Venture Capital (DVC) and Z5 Capital. CoreStack is a recent recipient of the 2021 Gold Stevie American Business Awards in the Cloud Infrastructure category. In addition, CoreStack won the 2021 Best New Products American Business Award in Cloud Governance. CoreStack was recognized as IDC Innovator in Cloud Management Solutions and in the Gartner Magic quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms in 2020. The Company is a three-time TiE50 Winner and a Emerge 50 League-10 NASSCOM award recipient in Enterprise Software. CoreStack is a Google Cloud Build Partner, Microsoft Azure Gold & Co-Sell Partner, and Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner. Learn more at www.corestack.io.

