CoreStack Taps Sanjeev Arya to Lead European Expansion

Former Capgemini Executive to Build on CoreStack’s Fast-Growing Success in the U.S. and India

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudgovernance–CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced that Sanjeev Arya has joined the CoreStack leadership team as Managing Director – Europe. A former Global Sales Officer of Capgemini’s Sogeti, CEO of its UK entity, and, most recently, Senior Vice President at UiPath, Arya is a highly accomplished leader with a proven track record of success in the IT and software space. As Managing Director – Europe, he will be charged with expanding CoreStack’s global presence by developing relationships with customers and strategic partners across Europe.

CoreStack is seeing increased demand for its cloud governance solutions as enterprises look for ways to optimize cloud spend and operational efficiency while ensuring security and compliance. In fact, CoreStack was recently ranked the 78th fastest growing company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Arya will build on this momentum by leveraging CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance platform and world-class customer success practices to meet the cloud governance needs of European enterprises.

Arya has more than 27 years of global business experience, including nearly two decades in sales and management leadership positions with global systems integrators like Capgemini and Infosys. He has managed a $2B sales portfolio, led a new SaaS product from launch to $50M in two years, and championed clients across three continents. He also serves as a strategic advisor to multiple tech startups across the globe.

“With his strong go-to-market pedigree, Sanjeev is a natural addition to our leadership team,” said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CoreStack Founder and CEO. “His personal style is one of servant leadership – he is a truly committed customer advocate who will find the best way to meet their needs. That makes him the ideal leader to extend the trust of our customers and partners in the U.S. and India into new geos in Europe.”

“Cloud brings immense potential to the enterprise world, helping pivot to higher growth models as well as realizing operational efficiencies,” said Arya. “But with cloud adoption comes the need for better control, better visibility, and more trust. That’s what CoreStack is all about – driving the cloud journey with confidence, ensuring that enterprises are maximizing value from their cloud investments. I’m excited to take company’s vision and NextGen platform to help our partners and clients in Europe realize that potential.”

CoreStack offers a suite of NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps across multi-cloud through one unified dashboard. The CoreStack NextGen Cloud Governance platform is designed to be Continuous, Holistic, Autonomous, Integrated, and Nimble (CHAIN) so enterprises can use cloud with confidence. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate rather than just improve. In addition, CoreStack offers a suite of assessment tools that include Well-Architected Assessments as well as FinOps and SecOps assessments. These solutions streamline the process of assessing, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.

