CoreStack Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

Objective Examination Assures Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, and Confidentiality

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud–CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced it has completed a SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) audit for its cloud governance platform in accordance with the attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). As more businesses move to the cloud, there is an increasing need for security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality from cloud solutions providers like CoreStack that provide data-driven actionable intelligence into various business-critical facets of cloud such as operations, security, costs, and compliance.

Conducted by Ernst & Young (EY), a multinational professional services network with headquarters in London, England, the audit affirms that CoreStack’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality. CoreStack has successfully completed the SOC2 Type II compliance within a short period earlier this year.

SOC2 compliance certification is recognized globally for its thoroughness in the review of the organization’s systems and organizational controls. SOC2 is an independent audit conducted to review the company’s effective implementation IT systems, application development, maintenance of the application, employee controls and training, and risk management control.

The testing was conducted in accordance with standards from AICPA. SOC 2 Type II compliance asserts that the internal systems, the suitability of the design of controls and operating effectiveness of controls meets the Applicable Trust Services Criteria on a continuous basis while ensuring protection of customers’ assets.

“Trust and security are extremely critical for our customers that operate in highly regulated industries. Achieving a SOC Type 2 certification echoes our commitment to our customers in these two significant areas,” said Krishnakumar Narayanan (KK), COO at CoreStack. “Completing this independent audit provides our customers and partners with a third-party validation that they are procuring a cloud governance product that meets high standards in terms of trust and security.”

