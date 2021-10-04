Home Business Wire CoreSite Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire

CoreSite Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

di Business Wire

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it will host its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time, and will issue its financial results prior to market open on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international).

A replay will be available until November 4, 2021, and can be accessed after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13723625.

The earnings conference call also will be offered as a simultaneous webcast, accessible by visiting CoreSite.com and clicking on the “Investors” link. An online replay will be available for a limited time immediately following the call.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 475+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Contacts

Kate Ruppe

Investor Relations Manager

303-222-7369

InvestorRelations@CoreSite.com

