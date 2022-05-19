CoreSite and American Tower Executives to be Featured at Connect (X) 2022

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), and American Tower today announced several of their executives will be featured at the upcoming Connect (X) 2022. The Wireless Infrastructure Association’s (WIA) 5G supplier ecosystem event will take place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colo., May 23-26.

5G represents the next wave in wireless infrastructure network investment – and Connect (X) 2022 prepares the entire networking, services and supplier ecosystem with the business insight and information to meet the needs of carriers, neutral host networks, governments and industrial enterprises with next generation indoor and outdoor solutions.

CoreSite and American Tower Thought Leaders to Take Center Stage

Ben Green, CoreSite’s VP of Network Sales, will participate in the Demand for Data Centers panel Tuesday, May 24, at 3 p.m. in meeting room 401 . The panelists will discuss the data center opportunity and what it means for tower companies, mobile operators and the entire telecom ecosystem.

. The panelists will discuss the opportunity and what it means for tower companies, mobile operators and the entire telecom ecosystem. Brian Eichman, CoreSite’s VP of Solution Architecture, will participate in The Benefits of a Cloud -Native Network panel Wednesday, May 25, at 9:15 a.m. in meeting room 402 . This panel will focus on the benefits of a cloud-native network and whether operators will reap cost savings from moving to this trending direction.

. This panel will focus on the benefits of a cloud-native network and whether operators will reap cost savings from moving to this trending direction. Steve Vondran, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Tower Division of American Tower, will be featured on The View from the Top panel Wednesday, May 25, at 11:20 a.m. in the Mile High Ballroom 1 and 2. The panel executives will have a candid discussion on the issues facing the wireless infrastructure industry and share their expertise on how these challenges can be solved.

“In preparing for 5G use cases – including the Metaverse, gaming, Artificial Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), next-generation content delivery and more – it is imperative for networks to have a distributed model. Building a sustainable 5G network will be more than a wireless network shift. From radio access networks to the data center, where content is hosted, there needs to be synchronization and convergence of wireless and wireline networks to truly enable innovation. My CoreSite colleagues and I are looking forward to joining our industry leading ecosystem peers at Connect (X) to exchange ideas on developing the solutions required to support connectivity needs of the future,” stated Vondran.

Connect (X) represents and unites every segment of the industry to engage with the latest thinking, experience the newest solutions and connect with partners with a shared goal of fulfilling the promise of universal 5G connectivity. The comprehensive schedule, including additional panels where American Tower representatives will be participating, registration and other details can be found at the Connect (X) website.

