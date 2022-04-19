Corent Tech’s SaaSOps™ Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AzureMarketplace—Corent Technology Inc. today announced the availability of Corent SaaSOps on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions. Corent SaaSOps is also available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.





Corent Technology, a leader in cloud migration, modernization, and SaaS-ification technologies is a Microsoft Gold cloud platform partner with a SaaS platform that spans the entire Azure cloud journey.

“Corent’s SaaSOps is an automated platform that dramatically reduces the time and cost to SaaS-ify software applications,” said Sean Jazayeri, SVP of Strategic Alliances at Corent Technology. “SaaSOps’ proven, comprehensive turnkey SaaS-enablement and operations capabilities rapidly transform virtually any software application into a fully instrumented, scalable, efficient, and cost-effective SaaS—at lightning speed and operates the solution in a highly automated fashion.

“This provides a unique and attractive option for ISVs that want to rapidly realize the business benefits of offering their applications as SaaS. Having SaaSOps available on Azure Marketplace and AppSource provides easy access to ISVs who want to take advantage of its rich capabilities.”

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re happy to welcome Corent Technology to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as SaaSOps from Corent Technology to help customers meet their needs faster.”

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology, Inc. is a leading innovator in the cloud migration and SaaS-enablement technology space. Corent’s SurPaaS® Platform is used by key enterprises, system integrators, and cloud providers to enable rapid discovery, analysis, planning, optimization, and migration to the cloud; and optionally, automated transformation of software applications to efficient, scalable SaaS. Corent is managed by a team of industry veterans from Microsoft, IBM, HP, EMC, Oracle, and VMware among others. For more information about Corent, please visit www.corenttech.com and to contact Corent please drop a note to info@corenttech.com.

