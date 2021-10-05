CoreLogic Appoints Garret Gray to Lead Insurance Claims Operations

Industry Leader Brings Proven Track Record of Growth and Innovation to CoreLogic’s Expanded Suite of Claims Workflow Solutions Designed to Transform and Digitize the Property and Casualty Insurance Claims Marketplace

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Garret Gray, Founder and CEO of recently acquired Next Gear Solutions, to lead the Company’s combined claims operations. Collectively, Next Gear Solutions’ digital workflow platforms and solutions for the property restoration industry and CoreLogic’s Claims Connect platforms, gold standard property data and analytics, and tools provides insurance carriers and contractors a compelling choice to enhance and transform the claims experience for policyholders.





“CoreLogic is committed to our insurance and restoration customers, continuing to invest heavily to expand our state-of-the-art platforms and digital solutions that will drive better outcomes throughout the property insurance claims process. I look forward to leading this new team as we continue to innovate for restorers, insurance carriers, and property owners, making good on our mission to help millions of people to protect and restore the homes they love,” commented Garret. “The combination of an integrated and unified Next Gear and CoreLogic under one roof is step one in the leap forward in claims handling technology that we announced with the acquisition news last month. I couldn’t be more excited about this new role.”

Frank Martell, President and CEO of CoreLogic, added, “The entire CoreLogic team is excited to join forces with Garret and the Next Gear team. Under Garret’s leadership, we expect to aggressively expand our claims solutions and tools bringing greater customer focus, innovation and more optionality for all property insurance ecosystem stakeholders. There has never been a greater focus on transforming critical workflows in the insurance ecosystem and CoreLogic is committed to continuing to invest heavily in expanding our state-of-the-art platforms and digital solutions that will drive innovation and make our customers more successful.”

